HASHJ Launches Cloudminingtm: Get An Instant US$18 + US$100 Cloud-Mining Bonus, Zero Maintenance, And Fixed Daily Yields-Passive Crypto Mining For Everyone
|Step
|What You Do
|What HASHJ Does Behind the Scenes
|Claim sign-up bonus
|US$18 cash + US$100 cloud-mining credit
|Activates a personal mining pool; issues US$1 trial credit daily
|Pick a contract
|2- to 180-day plans from US$100 to US$1 million
|Allocates hash power across 100+ green-energy farms worldwide
|Earn automatically
|24-hour countdown; system settles daily
|AI shifts power to the coin with the highest USD/MH yield
|Withdraw / compound
|One click at any time
|On-chain transparent payout; zero internal fees to reallocate power
2 | Key Advantages
|Feature
|Detail
|Investor Benefit
|Instant Bonus
|US$18 cash + US$100 cloud mining credit
|Risk-free trial of real earnings
|Fixed-Return Contracts
|Clear daily yield and total profit at maturity
|Insulated from market swings
|Zero Hidden Fees
|No hardware, maintenance, or electricity surcharges
|“What you see is what you earn”
|Multi-Asset On/Off-Ramp
|BTC, ETH, USDT, XRP, SOL, and 10+ other majors
|High liquidity
|Referral Rewards
|Up to US$50,000 lump-sum + three-tier hash-power bonuses
|Amplify gains with zero capital
|24/7 Operations
|100 % uptime via global green-energy farms
|Continuous output, low-carbon footprint
3 | Get Started in Three StepsVisit and register to claim your US$18 + US$100 cloud-mining bonus
Choose a contract -from a 2-day, US$100 starter to a 180-day, US$1 million enterprise plan
Enjoy daily payouts -withdraw once the balance reaches US$100, or compound with one click
4 | Market Context
- Bitcoin (BTC): Post-halving hash-rate premiums soar; price holds above US$110,000
Ripple (XRP): Adopted by 50+ global banks for cross-border settlements
Against this backdrop, CloudMiningTM converts volatile coin prices into fixed daily yields , providing a low-barrier passive-income path in 2025.
5 | About HASHJ
Founded in 2018, HASHJ operates or partners with more than 100 renewable-energy mining farms across 96 countries, managing 28.3 EH/s of hash power and 566 MW of hosting capacity. The company plans to reach 1 GW by the end of 2026, delivering institution-grade cloud mining services worldwide.
Media & Investor Contact
Disclaimer: The information provided in this press release does not constitute an investment solicitation, nor does it constitute investment advice, financial advice, or trading recommendations. Cryptocurrency mining and staking involve risks and the possibility of losing funds. It is strongly recommended that you perform due diligence before investing or trading in cryptocurrencies and securities, including consulting a professional financial advisor.CONTACT: Name: David Pawson Email: ...
Legal Disclaimer:
