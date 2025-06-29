HASHJ Launches Cloudminingtm: Get An Instant US$18 + US$100 Cloud-Mining Bonus, Zero Maintenance, And Fixed Daily Yields-Passive Crypto Mining For Everyone

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Global digital-mining infrastructure provider HASHJ today unveiled the fully-upgraded CloudMiningTM platform and opened it to users everywhere, transforming cloud mining from niche service to mainstream income stream. London, UK, June 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global digital-mining infrastructure provider HASHJ today unveiled the fully-upgraded CloudMiningTM platform and opened it to users everywhere, transforming cloud mining from niche service to mainstream income stream . The release pairs HASHJ's trademark regulatory transparency with high energy efficiency and upgrades the sign-up reward to US$18 in cash plus US$100 in cloud mining credit , enabling newcomers to see real returns within 24 hours. “With nothing more than a smartphone and a few taps, XRP, BTC, or ETH can be converted from highly volatile assets into a stable daily cash flow,” said HASHJ's APAC Operations Director at the launch event. 1 | What Is CloudMiningTM? CloudMiningTM is HASHJ's“one-click cloud mining subscription,” bundling the entire proof-of-work process- hardware purchase → deployment & maintenance → power management -into the cloud. Users simply choose a contract and start receiving daily payouts in Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple (XRP) and other major coins within 24 hours.

Step What You Do What HASHJ Does Behind the Scenes Claim sign-up bonus US$18 cash + US$100 cloud-mining credit Activates a personal mining pool; issues US$1 trial credit daily Pick a contract 2- to 180-day plans from US$100 to US$1 million Allocates hash power across 100+ green-energy farms worldwide Earn automatically 24-hour countdown; system settles daily AI shifts power to the coin with the highest USD/MH yield Withdraw / compound One click at any time On-chain transparent payout; zero internal fees to reallocate power





2 | Key Advantages

Feature Detail Investor Benefit Instant Bonus US$18 cash + US$100 cloud mining credit Risk-free trial of real earnings Fixed-Return Contracts Clear daily yield and total profit at maturity Insulated from market swings Zero Hidden Fees No hardware, maintenance, or electricity surcharges “What you see is what you earn” Multi-Asset On/Off-Ramp BTC, ETH, USDT, XRP, SOL, and 10+ other majors High liquidity Referral Rewards Up to US$50,000 lump-sum + three-tier hash-power bonuses Amplify gains with zero capital 24/7 Operations 100 % uptime via global green-energy farms Continuous output, low-carbon footprint

3 | Get Started in Three Steps

and register to claim your-from a 2-day, US$100 starter to a 180-day, US$1 million enterprise plan-withdraw once the balance reaches US$100, or compound with one click

4 | Market Context



Bitcoin (BTC): Post-halving hash-rate premiums soar; price holds above US$110,000

Ripple (XRP): Adopted by 50+ global banks for cross-border settlements



Against this backdrop, CloudMiningTM converts volatile coin prices into fixed daily yields , providing a low-barrier passive-income path in 2025.

5 | About HASHJ

Founded in 2018, HASHJ operates or partners with more than 100 renewable-energy mining farms across 96 countries, managing 28.3 EH/s of hash power and 566 MW of hosting capacity. The company plans to reach 1 GW by the end of 2026, delivering institution-grade cloud mining services worldwide.

Media & Investor Contact



Email: ...

Website:

Disclaimer: The information provided in this press release does not constitute an investment solicitation, nor does it constitute investment advice, financial advice, or trading recommendations. Cryptocurrency mining and staking involve risks and the possibility of losing funds. It is strongly recommended that you perform due diligence before investing or trading in cryptocurrencies and securities, including consulting a professional financial advisor.

CONTACT: Name: David Pawson Email: ...