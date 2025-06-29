403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
CBP Confirms No New Entry Procedures for Foreigners at US Airports
(MENAFN) US Customs and Border Protection (CBP) officials at Washington Dulles Airport have confirmed that no fresh protocols have been implemented for foreign nationals entering the United States since President Donald Trump began his second term this January.
CBP agents possess the legal right to deny entry to foreign visitors, even if they hold valid visas. Such refusals can occur for multiple reasons, including possession of banned plants, inappropriate photos on their mobile devices, or certain content shared on social media platforms.
Recently, an increasing number of reports have emerged regarding travelers allegedly being refused entry due to their expressed support for Gaza, which has caused apprehension among those arriving in the country.
During a press visit arranged by the US State Department’s Foreign Press Center, Matthew Armour, the CBP supervisor at Washington Dulles, explained to a news agency the procedures passengers go through upon arrival.
When questioned by reporters about whether foreign nationals face tighter scrutiny under the Trump administration, Armour responded, “Nothing has changed. We are continuing to operate according to the same laws and regulations.”
He also noted that social media reviews or phone examinations might be part of the so-called “secondary screening” process.
Rasha Alawieh, an assistant professor at Brown University, arrived at Boston Logan Airport on March 13.
According to court papers and reports by US media outlets, photos discovered on her phone included images of the late Hezbollah leader Hasan Nasrallah, who was killed in an Israeli airstrike, along with pictures from a memorial service held for him in Beirut.
CBP agents possess the legal right to deny entry to foreign visitors, even if they hold valid visas. Such refusals can occur for multiple reasons, including possession of banned plants, inappropriate photos on their mobile devices, or certain content shared on social media platforms.
Recently, an increasing number of reports have emerged regarding travelers allegedly being refused entry due to their expressed support for Gaza, which has caused apprehension among those arriving in the country.
During a press visit arranged by the US State Department’s Foreign Press Center, Matthew Armour, the CBP supervisor at Washington Dulles, explained to a news agency the procedures passengers go through upon arrival.
When questioned by reporters about whether foreign nationals face tighter scrutiny under the Trump administration, Armour responded, “Nothing has changed. We are continuing to operate according to the same laws and regulations.”
He also noted that social media reviews or phone examinations might be part of the so-called “secondary screening” process.
Rasha Alawieh, an assistant professor at Brown University, arrived at Boston Logan Airport on March 13.
According to court papers and reports by US media outlets, photos discovered on her phone included images of the late Hezbollah leader Hasan Nasrallah, who was killed in an Israeli airstrike, along with pictures from a memorial service held for him in Beirut.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- R0AR Lists On Bitmart: $1R0R Makes CEX Debut
- Zodia Custody Expands Institutional Staking With Everstake As Validator Partner Across Multiple Pos Networks
- Polemos Announces TGE And A Game-Changing Strategic Partnership With BUFF Accelerating Web3 Adoption
- B2PRIME Appoints Former Onezero Sales Head Stuart Brock As Institutional Business Development Manager
- B2BROKER Unleashes Perpetual Futures On B2TRADER
- Limitless Raise $4M Strategic Funding, Launch Points Ahead Of TGE
CommentsNo comment