Indonesia, Malaysia Commit to Resolving Land, Maritime Boundary Disputes
(MENAFN) Indonesia and Malaysia committed on Friday to resolving lingering land and maritime boundary disputes while deepening bilateral efforts to enhance national prosperity and regional stability.
Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim arrived in Jakarta for a state visit, where he engaged in high-level talks with Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto. The leaders were later joined by their ministers for delegation-level discussions.
In a post on X, Anwar highlighted that their dialogue spanned critical topics, including land and maritime border delineations and preparations for the upcoming Malaysia-Indonesia Annual Consultations.
"Our discussions went well in a friendly atmosphere that encouraged the closeness of the two friendly countries," Anwar said.
"Alhamdulillah (by the grace of God), the issues that were the subject of debate were resolved well and wisely," he added.
Anwar stressed the need to consider the views of the Malaysian state of Sabah in maritime border negotiations to achieve agreements that are both fairer and finalized more swiftly, according to the media.
President Prabowo personally welcomed Anwar at Halim Perdanakusuma Airport in East Jakarta with a formal guard of honor ceremony.
This visit also serves as groundwork for the 13th Annual Malaysia-Indonesia Consultation slated for later this year.
Prabowo noted on X that the meeting centered on implementing outcomes from the 46th ASEAN Summit involving the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) and China, alongside preparations for next year’s bilateral consultation.
"In this meeting, we focused on discussing the follow-up to the results of the 46th ASEAN Summit with the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) and the Chinese government, as well as preparations for the 13th Indonesia-Malaysia Annual Consultation to be held at the end of next year," he said.
"We will also discuss developments in global issues and are committed to strengthening synergies in bilateral cooperation to promote national prosperity and regional stability," Prabowo affirmed.
