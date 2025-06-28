403
California Doubles Down On Film Incentives To Halt Hollywood's Decline
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) California's government has decided to spend much more money to help the film and television industry.
Lawmakers voted to raise the state's yearly tax credit for movie and TV productions from $330 million to $750 million.
This big increase is meant to keep jobs and productions in California, especially in Hollywood, which has lost many projects to other states and countries with better deals.
Governor Gavin Newsom supports this new plan and is expected to sign it into law. Entertainment industry unions pushed hard for this change.
They warned that if California did not act, it could lose even more jobs, just like Detroit lost many car factories in the past. The numbers show why the state made this move.
Since 2022, California has lost over 17,000 jobs in film and TV. In 2024, Los Angeles had its second-worst year ever for film and TV production.
The pandemic, strikes by writers and actors, and the rise of streaming services all made things worse. Other places, like New York and Georgia, have attracted productions by offering bigger tax breaks.
With the new law, productions filmed in Los Angeles can get up to 35% of their costs back as a tax credit. If they film in other parts of California, they can get up to 40%.
The state film office can also give extra help to areas that need more jobs. Recent tax credits have led to 48 new projects, which are expected to bring in $664 million and create over 6,500 jobs.
From 2015 to 2020, California's film tax credit program helped support more than 110,000 jobs and brought almost $22 billion into the state's economy.
For every dollar spent on these credits, California got $24.40 in economic activity, $16.14 in GDP, and $8.60 in wages. The program also brought in nearly $1 billion in state and local taxes.
Still, California faces tough competition. New York now offers up to $800 million in credits a year, and Georgia has no limit at all.
Even with the new plan, California will need to work hard to keep productions and jobs at home.
This new law is important because the film and TV industry supports many types of jobs, not just actors and directors.
By spending more to keep productions in California, the state hopes to protect its economy and help thousands of workers.
