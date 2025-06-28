Tamil Nadu Weather LATEST Update: Nellai To Coimbatore These 5 Districts Brace For Heavy Downpour

The southwest monsoon has intensified, bringing rain to various districts in Tamil Nadu. Coimbatore and Nilgiris districts have experienced landslides due to continuous rain

Chennai Weather

The southwest monsoon, which usually begins in June, started early this year at the end of May. As a result, districts bordering Kerala, such as Coimbatore and Nilgiris, have been experiencing occasional heavy rainfall. Chennai, Villupuram, Nellai, Kanyakumari, and Theni districts have also seen rainfall. With the intensification of the southwest monsoon, Coimbatore and Nilgiris are experiencing continuous rain, leading to landslides and traffic disruptions due to fallen trees in the Nilgiris district. Avalanchi received the highest rainfall.

The Meteorological Department has issued a forecast for rainfall in Tamil Nadu today. Due to changes in the speed of westerly winds, light to moderate rain with thunder and lightning is expected in some parts of Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal. Strong surface winds with speeds of 40 to 50 kmph are also possible in a few places. Heavy rain is likely in some areas of the Coimbatore district's hilly regions and the Nilgiris district.

The sky in Chennai and its suburbs is expected to be partly cloudy today. Light to moderate rain with thunder and lightning is likely in some parts of the city. The maximum temperature is expected to be around 38-39°C, and the minimum temperature around 28-29°C, according to the Meteorological Department.

The Chennai Meteorological Center has also predicted light rain with thunder and lightning in five districts, including Kanyakumari, Nellai, Tenkasi, Theni, and Coimbatore, for the next three hours, until 10 am.