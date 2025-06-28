Gold Price FALLS On June 28: Check 22K, 24K Gold Rates In Your City

Gold prices fluctuate constantly. After Friday, prices dropped again on Saturday. Today, gold prices saw a slight decrease compared to yesterday. Find out the prices of 22 and 24 carat gold in various cities

Gold Price

Gold prices are constantly changing. After Friday, prices dropped again on Saturday. Sometimes it's close to a lakh, sometimes it's decreasing.

Gold prices have been increasing for the past few months. Although there have been price drops in between, they haven't been significant. However, for the past 2 days, the price has been decreasing slightly.

Gold prices changed again today. The price has decreased slightly compared to yesterday. Take a quick look at the gold prices in different cities.

Today's gold rates in Kolkata:

22 carat - ₹8984 per gram

24 carat - ₹9801 per gram

Yesterday's gold rates in Kolkata:

22 carat - ₹8985 per gram

24 carat - ₹9802 per gram

Today's gold rates in Chennai:

22 carat - ₹8984 per gram

24 carat - ₹9801 per gram

Today's gold rates in Mumbai:

22 carat - ₹8984 per gram

24 carat - ₹9801 per gram

Today's gold rates in Delhi:

22 carat - ₹8999 per gram

24 carat - ₹9816 per gram

Today's gold rates in Bengaluru:

22 carat - ₹8984 per gram

24 carat - ₹9801 per gram

Today's gold rates in Ahmedabad:

22 carat - ₹8949 per gram

24 carat - ₹9806 per gram

Today's gold rates in Jaipur:

22 carat - ₹8999 per gram

24 carat - ₹9816 per gram