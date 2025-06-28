Gold Price FALLS On June 28: Check 22K, 24K Gold Rates In Your City
Gold prices fluctuate constantly. After Friday, prices dropped again on Saturday. Today, gold prices saw a slight decrease compared to yesterday. Find out the prices of 22 and 24 carat gold in various cities
Gold Price
Gold prices are constantly changing. After Friday, prices dropped again on Saturday. Sometimes it's close to a lakh, sometimes it's decreasing.
Gold prices have been increasing for the past few months. Although there have been price drops in between, they haven't been significant. However, for the past 2 days, the price has been decreasing slightly.
Gold prices changed again today. The price has decreased slightly compared to yesterday. Take a quick look at the gold prices in different cities.
Today's gold rates in Kolkata:
22 carat - ₹8984 per gram
24 carat - ₹9801 per gram
Yesterday's gold rates in Kolkata:
22 carat - ₹8985 per gram
24 carat - ₹9802 per gram
Today's gold rates in Chennai:
22 carat - ₹8984 per gram
24 carat - ₹9801 per gram
Today's gold rates in Mumbai:
22 carat - ₹8984 per gram
24 carat - ₹9801 per gram
Today's gold rates in Delhi:
22 carat - ₹8999 per gram
24 carat - ₹9816 per gram
Today's gold rates in Bengaluru:
22 carat - ₹8984 per gram
24 carat - ₹9801 per gram
Today's gold rates in Ahmedabad:
22 carat - ₹8949 per gram
24 carat - ₹9806 per gram
Today's gold rates in Jaipur:
22 carat - ₹8999 per gram
24 carat - ₹9816 per gram
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- My Funding Account Builds A Global Trader Community On Trust, Transparency, And Growth
- Zircuit Enables Non-Custodial Wallet Top-Ups For Crypto Visa Cards
- Currency Goes Mobile-First With Brand-New App Available In Over 100 Countries
- Tawasul Transport And Al Maryah Community Bank Launch The First Digital Payment System In Taxis Using AE Coin
- MEET48 Officially Announces TGE And $IDOL Listing On Binance Wallet, Bitget, Gate, MEXC, And Pancakeswap On June 11
- B2PRIME Appoints Former Onezero Sales Head Stuart Brock As Institutional Business Development Manager
CommentsNo comment