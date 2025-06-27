Cardinal Group Expands Into The US Virgin Islands, And Puerto Rico

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Cardinal Healthcare Group representatives have confirmed an expansion of business projects into the US Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico

- Joe Goddard LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, June 27, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Cardinal Healthcare Group, a US based, and National Healthcare recruiting and staffing company is continuing with expansion plans outside the 50 USA states. Joe Goddard, president and managing partner of Cardinal, recently stated, "We now have ongoing signed and confirmed contracts with healthcare groups based Soley in the US Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico. We proudly now have active clients in all 50 states and the territorial islands." It's an organic expansion, because American licensed physicians do not need a special visa or work permit to practice in the territorial islands, however, they must apply and be approved for licensure by the US Virgin Islands board of medical examiners and/or Puerto Rico medical board of examiners - both of which are very similar, if not the same process of obtaining a state license in the United States. Goddard states "we're very proud to continue our expansion - which has been 100% by referral and word of mouth. Our company is working with a who's who in American healthcare, we're proud to call some of the most respected names in US healthcare, our clients".Cardinal Healthcare Group, based in Rogers, Arkansas, is a Nationally respected, healthcare consulting/recruiting firm with over 700 clients in 50 US states - and now the VIs and Puerto Rico, and over 31 years of experience.For more information, please contact:Brooke Sara WellsSecretary to the boardCardinal Healthcare Group, Inc.Bronko Technology, Inc.Dallas, TX469-296-7540

Joe Goddard

+1 479-200-6284

email us here

Cardinal Healthcare Group, Inc.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.