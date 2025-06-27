Scott's Protein Balls Rolls Out Bold Rebrand, Healthier Recipes At 2025 Summer Fancy Food Show

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Brand showcases its refreshed modern packaging, cleaner ingredients, and enhanced transparency for health-conscious consumers at the Summer Fancy Food Show 2025. Booth 6162

New York City, NY (June 2025) – After debuting its refreshed brand identity at Expo West 2025, Scott's Protein Balls is excited to announce the roll-out of its new packaging and reformulated recipes at the Summer Fancy Food Show. This next chapter includes cleaner, more functional ingredients, updated packaging, and an even stronger commitment to



purpose-driven nutrition. Three of the brand's best-selling flavors have been reformulated with simplified, plant-based ingredients-delivering better taste, improved texture, and more protein per serving. The new packaging not only highlights these improvements but also reinforces Scott's Protein Balls' mission to support health-conscious consumers and create a positive social impact. The new look and flavors will be available by the end of June 2025 at retailers nationwide and online at .

As part of this relaunch, Scott's Protein Balls is proud to announce its participation in the 2025 Summer Fancy Food Show, North America's largest specialty food and beverage event, taking place June 29–July 1 at the Javits Center in New York City. Boasting a new look, improved flavors, and cleaner formulations to industry buyers, media, and food lovers from around the world, Scott's Protein Balls is inviting attendees to visit their Booth #6162 to sample the updated products, meet the founders, and learn more about the brand's mission and wholesale opportunities.

A Fresh Look with Purpose





Entering their fifth year as a brand, Scott's Protein Balls' new packaging and logo reflect the company's journey of growth and evolution. The refreshed design features a more modern and youthful look, with a bold color scheme that stands out on grocery shelves, a cleaner aesthetic, and a larger product image to showcase the wholesome ingredients inside. It also reinforces their commitment to transparency by clearly highlighting allergens the products are free from, ensuring safer, more informed choices for consumers.



The new hand-drawn logo, paired with tape and sticker-style graphics, nods to the brand's humble beginnings when Scott and Lori lovingly made each batch by hand in their kitchen. That handcrafted, heartfelt spirit still lives in every bite.



Cleaner Ingredients, Better Nutrition, Better Quality





As part of the rebrand, Scott's Protein Balls is rolling out a reformulated recipe for three of its flavors, focusing on even cleaner, plant-based ingredients while maintaining the same delicious taste and texture fans love. The updated recipes reflect consumer demand for minimal, recognizable ingredients by eliminating gums and erythritol and placing more emphasis on allulose, a natural sweetener that allows for zero or low sugar content without compromising flavor.

The reformulation boosts protein content by 60% per serving, providing a more functional and satisfying snack. The balls are also free from major allergens including dairy, gluten, and soy, with nut-free varieties set to launch later this year. Fewer ingredients have led to an improved flavor profile and smoother texture, creating a better-tasting snack that supports a clean-eating lifestyle.

Each serving is clearly labeled with plant-based protein content, helping consumers make quick, informed choices that align with their health goals.

A Commitment to Innovation & Wellness



Scott's Protein Balls' rebrand marks an exciting new chapter. Combining a fresh, modern look with simplified recipes and enhanced transparency, the brand remains committed to delivering high-quality, plant-based snacks that prioritize health, taste, and social responsibility.

The new packaging and reformulated flavors are rolling out in late June 2025 at retailers nationwide and online at . Scott's Protein Balls are also available for wholesale purchase with convenient 10-count retail boxes. Wholesale inquiries can be made at: .



About Scott's Protein Balls

Scott's Protein Balls is a mission-driven company founded by Lori and Scott Levine, inspired by Lori's breast cancer diagnosis in 2017. Seeking a healthier, cleaner snack to fuel her recovery, Lori turned to Scott, who created a delicious peanut butter chocolate chip protein ball made with simple, plant-based ingredients. What began as a personal solution soon grew into a thriving business when friends, family, and customers fell in love with the snack. Scott's Protein Balls are available in hundreds of stores across the Tri-State area and online. Beyond creating a product that's both nutritious and convenient, Scott's Protein Balls is committed to supporting breast cancer research. The brand donates 1% of sales to the Breast Cancer Research Foundation (BCRF) and is driven by a passion to make healthy snacks accessible while advocating for better nutrition, wellness, and awareness around cancer support.

For more information about Scott's Protein Balls, visit .





CONTACT: Media Contact: Heather Holmes ... 1+(828)332-5307