Gainey Mckenna & Egleston Announces A Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (SRPT)
The Complaint alleges that Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) ELEVIDYS posed significant safety risks to patients; (ii) ELEVIDYS trial regimes and protocols failed to detect severe side effects; and (iii) the severity of adverse events from ELEVIDYS treatment would cause Sarepta to halt recruitment and dosing in ELEVIDYS trials, attract regulatory scrutiny, and create greater risk around the therapy's present and expanded approvals.
On March 18, 2025, the Company revealed that a patient treated with ELEVIDYS suffered acute liver failure leading to death, which represented“a severity of acute liver injury not previously reported for ELEVIDYS.” On this news, the price of Sarepta stock fell more than 27%.
On April 4, 2025, the Company disclosed that European Union member country authorities had requested that the independent data monitoring committee meet to review the death announced on March 18, 2025, resulting in Sarepta halting recruitment and dosing in some of the ELEVIDYS clinical studies. On this news, the price of Sarepta stock fell more than 7%.
On June 15, 2025, the Company disclosed that a second patient had died of acute liver failure following treatment with ELEVIDYS, leading to Sarepta suspending shipment of ELEVIDYS for non-ambulatory patients and pausing dosing of ELEVIDYS in the ENVISION clinical study to evaluate the protocol in accordance with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (“FDA”). On this news, the price of Sarepta stock fell more than 42%.
Finally, on June 24, 2025, the FDA issued a Safety Communication announcing it had received reports of two deaths and was investigating the risk of acute liver failure with serious outcomes following treatment with ELEVIDYS. On this news, the price of Sarepta stock fell more than 8%.
Investors who purchased or otherwise acquired shares of Sarepta should contact the Firm prior to the August 25, 2025 lead plaintiff motion deadline. A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation. If you wish to discuss your rights or interests regarding this class action, please contact Thomas J. McKenna, Esq. or Gregory M. Egleston, Esq. of Gainey McKenna & Egleston at (212) 983-1300, or via e-mail at ... or ... .
