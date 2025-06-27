Mazagon Dock Makes First Global Push, Picks Majority Stake In Colombo Dockyard For $53 Million. Details Here
The deal, valued at around $52.96 million, aligns with Maritime Amrit Kaal Vision 2047, which aims to strengthen India's maritime industry.Strategic foothold in Indian Ocean region
MDL is set to acquire a controlling stake in Colombo Dockyard PLC, Sri Lanka's largest shipyard, in a deal worth up to $52.96 million, marking the company's first international acquisition, it said on X (formerly Twitter).
The acquired company is located in the Port of Colombo, giving MDL a strategic foothold in the Indian Ocean Region, which is a key maritime corridor.
With this deal, MDL begins its transformation from a domestic shipbuilder to a regional maritime player with global ambitions.
Aligned with Maritime Amrit Kaal Vision 2047, this move strengthens India's regional maritime influence and expands MDL's global reach, the company said in the official statement.India's foremost defence shipyard
Mazagon Dock is a defence public sector undertaking that specialises in building and repairing warships, submarines, and a wide range of other vessels for the Indian Navy and other clients.
The company is India's foremost defence shipyard and a public sector undertaking under the Ministry of Defence.
Defence stocks have been in the news lately, as the government is focusing heavily on localisation, increased capital expenditure in the sector, and the 'Make-in-India' initiative, which is driving growth for industrial PSUs.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- My Funding Account Builds A Global Trader Community On Trust, Transparency, And Growth
- Zircuit Enables Non-Custodial Wallet Top-Ups For Crypto Visa Cards
- Currency Goes Mobile-First With Brand-New App Available In Over 100 Countries
- Tawasul Transport And Al Maryah Community Bank Launch The First Digital Payment System In Taxis Using AE Coin
- MEET48 Officially Announces TGE And $IDOL Listing On Binance Wallet, Bitget, Gate, MEXC, And Pancakeswap On June 11
- B2PRIME Appoints Former Onezero Sales Head Stuart Brock As Institutional Business Development Manager
CommentsNo comment