India Bans Import Of Jute, Other Items Via Land Routes Amid Strained Bangladesh Ties: Details Here
These measures were announced in the context of the controversial statements made by Muhammad Yunus, the head of Bangladesh's interim government, in China.Land route ban on Bangladeshi products
Under the new directive from the Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT), imports will be allowed only through the Nhava Sheva seaport in Maharashtra, PTI reported.
The goods under these curbs include jute products, flax tow and waste, jute and other bast fibres, jute, single flax yarn, single yarn of jute, multiple folded, woven fabrics or flex, and unbleached woven fabrics of jute.Also Read | 'Behaviour of Yunus...': BJP slams Bangladesh govt over Tagore's home vandalism
This effectively closes all land border crossings for these specific goods, a significant disruption for cross-border trade.
Such port restrictions will not apply to Bangladeshi goods transiting through India to Nepal and Bhutan, it added.Re-exports not allowed
The DGFT further said re-exports of these products from Bangladesh to India through Nepal and Bhutan will not be allowed.
"Import from Bangladesh shall not be allowed from any land port on the India-Bangladesh border. However, it is allowed only through the Nhava Sheva seaport," the DGFT said, adding that "imports of certain goods from Bangladesh to India are regulated with immediate effect".Also Read | Yunus rules out role in next B'desh govt, recalls seeking PM Modi's help in...
The latest ban is not an isolated incident. Earlier in April and May, India announced similar curbs on import from Bangladesh.
On May 17, India imposed port restrictions on the import of certain goods like readymade garments and processed food items, from the neighbouring country.
On April 9, India withdrew the transhipment facility it had granted to Bangladesh for exporting various items to the Middle East, Europe and various other countries except Nepal and Bhutan, the news agency reported.Strained cross-border relations
The new measures were announced after Yunus' comments that irked New Delhi. They also drew sharp reactions from political leaders across party lines in India.Also Read | 'Decline in number of Bangladeshi migrants entering India': Shashi Tharoor
India-Bangladesh relations have deteriorated after Yunus failed to contain attacks on minorities, especially Hindus.Economic impact
Bangladesh is a big competitor of India in the textile sector . The India-Bangladesh trade stood at $12.9 billion in 2023-24.
In 2024-25, India's exports stood at $11.46 billion, while imports were $2 billion.
Bangladesh's perceived growing closeness with Pakistan and China and the implications of India's strained ties with its eastern neighbour were also discussed at a parliamentary committee meeting on Friday, according to the news agency.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- My Funding Account Builds A Global Trader Community On Trust, Transparency, And Growth
- Zircuit Enables Non-Custodial Wallet Top-Ups For Crypto Visa Cards
- Currency Goes Mobile-First With Brand-New App Available In Over 100 Countries
- Tawasul Transport And Al Maryah Community Bank Launch The First Digital Payment System In Taxis Using AE Coin
- MEET48 Officially Announces TGE And $IDOL Listing On Binance Wallet, Bitget, Gate, MEXC, And Pancakeswap On June 11
- B2PRIME Appoints Former Onezero Sales Head Stuart Brock As Institutional Business Development Manager
CommentsNo comment