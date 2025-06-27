Early Warning Press Release
On February 1, 2024, the Fund acquired 1,312,946 Common Shares (the " Acquired Shares ") in connection with the Company's automatic conversion of $1,288,000 principal amount of convertible debentures that were issued to the Fund by the Company on August 10, 2021 (the " Debenture ").
Prior to the issuance of the Acquired Shares, the Fund held 732,700 Common Shares, representing approximately 6.22% of the issued and outstanding Common Shares on a non-diluted basis.
Immediately following the issuance of the Acquired Shares, the Fund owns, controls or directs an aggregate of 2,045,646 Common Shares representing approximately 15.63% of the issued and outstanding Common Shares on a non-diluted basis. In addition, the Fund holds 460,000 Common Share purchase warrants exercisable into 460,000 Common Shares and, together with the 2,045,646 Common Shares, approximately 18.49% of the issued and outstanding Common Shares on a partially-diluted basis.
The Acquired Shares were issued at a deemed conversion price of $0.98 per Acquired Share representing an aggregate of $1,286,687.08 and were acquired following the automatic conversion of the Debenture which was acquired for investment purposes. Depending on market and other conditions, the Fund may, directly or indirectly, acquire ownership or control over additional securities of the Company, through the open market or through private acquisitions or sell securities of the Company either on the open market or through private dispositions in the future depending on market conditions and/or other relevant factors.
The early warning report will be filed by the Fund and will be available on the Company's profile on SEDAR+ at , or may be obtained directly from the Fund by telephoning the contact below.
