Liftmycv Launches AI Resume Generator To Help Job Seekers Pass ATS Filters And Get Noticed

Built with input from recruiters and career coaches, the new tool creates job-specific, ATS-compliant resumes in minutes.

London, UK - June 27th, 2025 - LiftmyCV, the AI-powered job search automation platform, has announced the launch of its ATS AI Resume Generator and AI Resume Generator per Job - tools designed to help job seekers break through the black hole of automated screenings and finally get seen by real recruiters.

The platform leverages ChatGPT-based models trained on real-world recruiter data to generate personalized, cleanly formatted, ATS-optimized resumes that align with each job description. Whether users want a single professional resume or dynamic versions for every job they apply to, LiftmyCV delivers results in just a few clicks.

“We spent hundreds of hours fine-tuning the AI's output, working closely with real recruiters and career coaches to make sure the resumes actually get past filters and impress hiring managers,” said Dan Zaitsev, founder of LiftmyCV.“This isn't just another resume tool - it's part of a smarter, more human-centered, automated job application platform.”

Why This Matters

Most job seekers never realize their resumes are being rejected by bots before a human even reads them. Applicant Tracking Systems (ATS) often struggle with complex layouts, images, tables, or the wrong file formats - even if the content itself is strong.

LiftmyCV's resume generator solves this problem at the root:



ATS-Compliant Formatting - No tables, graphics, or icons that break parsing

Clean Fonts - Professional, readable typography optimized for ATS

Smart Keywording - AI selects hard and soft skills based on each job post

Results-Focused Wording - Emphasizes quantifiable achievements Flexible Export Options - Download in clean .pdf or .docx formats



Tailored Resumes. Every Time.

The AI Resume Generator per Job takes things further - allowing users to generate a new resume for each job with content dynamically matched to that role's description. It highlights relevant experience, reorders sections based on role type, and updates wording to reflect each opportunity.

This level of personalization used to require hours of manual editing - or expensive resume writing agencies charging $300–$500 per document. LiftmyCV now provides the same level of quality at a fraction of the cost - starting at less than the price of a coffee.

Part of a Complete AI Job Search Platform

These resume tools are now fully integrated into the broader LiftmyCV ecosystem, which includes:



AI Cover Letter Generator - Creates human-like letters in seconds

AI Auto-Apply Agent - Automatically applies to jobs across LinkedIn, Lever, Workable, Breezy, Ashby, Recruitee, Glassdoor, Wellfound, and Monster

Copilot & Autopilot Modes - Full control or full automation, depending on user preference Auto-Apply History - Track every submission, cover letter, and resume used



LiftmyCV is built for



Active job seekers applying across multiple boards

Remote workers, freelancers, and tech professionals Students, career changers, and anyone tired of writing the same applications over and over



Flexible Plans - No Strings Attached

LiftmyCV offers both pay-as-you-go and monthly plans, with no subscription lock-ins. Every new user gets 3 free AI-generated job applications - no credit card required.

About LiftmyCV

LiftmyCV is building the next-generation AI job search assistant - a platform that combines personalization, automation, and smart content generation to help professionals land better jobs faster. Founded by a team of engineers and makers who've experienced the job hunt firsthand, LiftmyCV is on a mission to give every job seeker a competitive edge - without the stress.

