Simons X-Ray Launches Revamped Website, Expands X-Ray Sales And Services Across Utah

Midvale, UT - Jun 27, 2025 - Simons X-Ray, a trusted name in diagnostic imaging for over 45 years, is proud to announce the launch of its newly redesigned website: . In addition, the company is expanding its equipment sales and technical servicing capabilities across Utah, reinforcing its commitment to delivering fast, expert support to clinics, hospitals, and private practices statewide.

The refreshed website offers a sleek, mobile-optimized interface designed for busy healthcare professionals. Visitors can now easily browse a robust product portfolio that includes everything from digital DR/CR systems, portable and floor-mounted X-rays, to C-Arm systems, Cone Beam CT (CBCT), and advanced ultrasound solutions. Simons X-Ray also offers ultrasound repair, DR upgrades, and full-service equipment relocation.

“We've always prioritized service, speed, and local reliability,” says Josh Hawks, Owner of Simons X-Ray.“This website redesign is part of our mission to simplify the process for our clients while expanding our ability to support their evolving imaging needs.”

As Utah's imaging needs grow, Simons X-Ray is meeting demand with expanded technical service teams, faster response times, and comprehensive project support - including site planning, shielding consultation, and financing options. The expansion enables Simons X-Ray to serve a broader range of facilities, from small chiropractic offices to large-scale medical centers.

Key Highlights of the Simons X-Ray Expansion:

. Streamlined website navigation with deep product categories and specifications

. Responsive statewide service , including 24/7 emergency support and relocations

. CBCT, C-Arm, Ultrasound, and DR Upgrade solutions now available

. Ultrasound Repair services performed by certified local technicians

. Project planning support , including layout, shielding, and funding tools

. Preferred vendor partnerships with Konica Minolta, GE, Fujifilm, and others