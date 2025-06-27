Australian Artist Jessc Launches Global Tour With New Album“Six Feet Deep” Blends Emotional Depth With Cross-Cultural Healing

MENAFN - GetNews)Australian rock artist JessC has released her latest English-language album Six Feet Deep, launching an international promotional campaign and concert tour set to reach audiences across Asia, Australia, Europe, and North America.







Known as Australia's“Rock Princess,” JessC is not only a seasoned singer-songwriter with 13 solo albums, but also a medical doctor, Ph.D. in health science, and certified music therapist. Six Feet Deep reflects her most personal and experimental work to date, blending multiple genres and shifting tempos to explore themes of heartbreak, inner conflict, healing, and transformation.

“This album is about letting go of the version of myself that was afraid to move on,” JessC said.“I want listeners to not just hear the songs, but to feel them - to find strength in vulnerability.”

Her previous English single“Be Strong” received international airplay and paved the way for Six Feet Deep to be picked up by more than 100 radio stations in over 50 countries - including major cities such as New York, Los Angeles, London, Berlin, Paris, toronto, Sydney and Jakarta.

Earlier this month, JessC performed to over 5,000 fans at Arena of Stars in Genting Highlands, Malaysia. She will return to Malaysia in August, followed by a concert in Taiwan in December. In 2026, she will tour Australia, Indonesia, Singapore, and the United States.

JessC previously found success in multiple markets with her Mandarin-language album My Style, which charted on 13 Chinese radio stations and QQ Music, and her Malay-language album Dekati, which gained strong traction in Indonesia.

To engage with diverse global audiences, JessC collaborates with local teams to adapt her stage visuals and messaging.“Every culture connects differently to music,” she said.“But the emotion behind a song can always be felt - that's where healing begins.”

The visual concept of Six Feet Deep features minimalist staging and symbolic use of light and color to represent the emotional journey from darkness to light.“It's a story of rebirth,” she said.

JessC's voice, widely recognized for its therapeutic and emotional resonance, continues to be a source of comfort and empowerment for fans facing life challenges.“Even if we don't speak the same language, music connects us.”

The recording of Six Feet Deep, especially the title track, was a moment of personal breakthrough for JessC.“There were tears, there was release - but more than anything, there was clarity,” she said.“That's what this album is about.”

Her global campaign continues into 2026, as JessC expands her mission to use music as a force for healing, resilience, and human connection.