Wayfairer Travel Expands Partnership With Seatrek For Two Cross-Cultural Oceanic Experiences

Trips combine Japanese and Indonesian marine exploration, with a focus on sustainability and local impact.

Wayfairer Travel has announced an expanded partnership with SeaTrek Sailing Adventures, offering two new itineraries that blend cultural travel in Japan with immersive marine exploration across Indonesia. Each trip integrates local island experiences, conservation initiatives, and small ship cruising through remote island chains.

The 15-night Japan Highlights and Raja Ampat itinerary starts in Tokyo, where guests explore iconic landmarks and traditional hot springs in Hakone, with views of Mount Fuji and visits to Yudanaka's snow monkey park. From Japan, the journey continues south to Indonesia, where guests board a SeaTrek vessel in Sorong for a 10-day expedition through Raja Ampat. Activities include snorkeling in coral-rich waters, visiting local island communities, and exploring the region's biodiversity.

The second offering in partnership with SeaTrek is a 19-day Japan and the Wildlife of Borneo journey that follows a similar path through Japan before shifting to the waters around Komodo National Park and the islands of Borneo. Guests can participate in coral restoration projects, snorkel with whale sharks, and engage with remote coastal communities. A highlight of the itinerary is a tranquil beach BBQ under the stars.

Both itineraries include luxury accommodation, private transfers, domestic flights, and guided tours. They are designed in line with Wayfairer's responsible travel practices, with a focus on fair pay for local guides, eco-conscious transportation, and support for regional economies through artisan and village visits.

This collaboration with SeaTrek reflects Wayfairer's commitment to travel that respects both people and the planet , offering meaningful experiences while helping to protect some of the world's most fragile environments.

About the Company:

Wayfairer Travel specializes in luxury, tailor-made journeys that foster authentic connections with local cultures and natural landscapes. Committed to responsible tourism, Wayfairer partners with local communities and conservation initiatives to ensure its trips have a positive impact. By curating immersive experiences and supporting fair labor practices, Wayfairer empowers travelers to explore the world while contributing to its preservation.