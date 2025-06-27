Odds Assist Launches Redesigned & Rebuilt Odds Assist Pro Providing +EV Bets, Arbitrage Bets, & Odds Comparison Tools For Sports Bettors

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) PHILADELPHIA, June 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Upper 9 Media LLC, operating as Odds Assist, proudly announces the launch of a completely redesigned and rebuilt version of its premium sports betting product, Odds Assist Pro.

This updated platform, accessible at pro.oddsassist.co , features significant enhancements designed to help bettors win more with faster performance, more customization, and an overall improved user experience.

After more than six months of intensive design and development, Odds Assist Pro now offers bettors faster odds updates, streamlined navigation, and deeper personalization options.

Key features of Odds Assist Pro include:



Odds Screen : Quickly compare odds and betting lines across major sportsbooks to ensure you're always getting the best possible value.

Positive Expected Value (+EV) Bets Finder : E asily identify bets that offer favorable odds relative to market consensus that should be profitable over time.

Arbitrage Bets Finder : Find arbitrage bets that guarantee profit when you betting both sides of the same event at different sportsbooks.

Middle Finder : Spot opportunities to win both sides of a bet, maximizing potential returns. Moving Lines Tool : Stay ahead of market trends by tracking significant line movements across multiple sportsbooks.



"When we first started Odds Assist, we aimed to create affordable, high-quality tools that could make a real difference for bettors," said Dave Rathmanner, Founder and CEO of Odds Assist. "With our new version of Odds Assist Pro, we're executing on our promise without the costs that our competitors charge."

Current and new users are invited to explore the revamped Odds Assist Pro for free for a limited time by visitingText> .

Media Contact:

Dave Rathmanner

Upper 9 Media LLC (dba Odds Assist)

Email: Text>...

Phone: (302) 584-0389

Website:Text>