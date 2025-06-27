NVIDIA Deal Drives Autonomous Vehicle Stock Cyngn Inc. (NASDAQ: CYN) To Explosive Gains

MENAFN - Investor Ideas) Investorideas, a go-to platform for big investing ideas, including AI and autonomous vehicle stocks issues a trading alert for Cyngn Inc. (NASDAQ: CYN ).

Cyngn develops and deploys autonomous vehicle technology for industrial organizations like manufacturers and logistics companies. The Company addresses significant challenges facing industrial organizations today, such as labor shortages and costly safety incidents.

Cyngn made the NASDAQ top percentage gainer list yesterday closing at $13.60, +8.59, gaining 171.46%, with further gains after hours. The stock traded over `137 Million shares in Thursday's session. The stock gained over 500% during the day with a high over $40 as algorithms kicked in.

The Company announced its collaboration with NVIDIA as part of the Automatica 2025 robotics and automation showcase. The collaboration highlights how Cyngn is leveraging the NVIDIA Isaac robotics platform to power next-generation autonomous vehicle solutions for industrial applications.

As featured in NVIDIA's recent blog post, Cyngn was selected among a handful of robotics innovators using NVIDIA Isaac technologies to accelerate safe, scalable autonomy across dynamic, real-world environments. Automatica 2025, the world's leading trade fair for smart automation and robotics, provides a global stage for demonstrating how AI-powered solutions are transforming manufacturing and logistics.

Cyngn's autonomous industrial vehicles, built on NVIDIA Isaac and powered by Cyngn's proprietary DriveMod software, are currently operating in commercial environments to reduce labor costs, increase throughput, and improve safety.

Full news

Research AI and AV stocks

About Investorideas - Big Investing Ideas

Investorideas is the go-to platform for big investing ideas. From breaking stock news to top-rated investing podcasts, we cover it all. Our original branded content includes podcasts such as Exploring Mining, Cleantech, Crypto Corner, Cannabis News, and the AI Eye. We also create free investor stock directories for sectors including mining, crypto, renewable energy, gaming, biotech, tech, sports and more. Public companies within the sectors we cover can use our news publishing and content creation services to help tell their story to interested investors.

Disclaimer/Disclosure: disclaimer and disclosure info

Global investors must adhere to regulations of each country.