Snappy Launches New Snappy Savers Menu Including Two New Irresistible Appetizer Options

MENAFN - Send2Press Newswire) BURLINGTON, Ky., June 27, 2025 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) - Looking for crave-worthy comfort food at a price that satisfies your taste buds and your wallet? Snappy Tomato Pizza (“Snappy”) is thrilled to announce the introduction of their new Snappy Savers menu – featuring Medium 1-topping pizzas, Cinnabreads, Cheesy Breads, boneless wings, and two NEW appetizers – Mozzarella Sticks and Pepperoni Rolls. The best part? For a limited time, buy two or more for just $6.99 each!







Image caption: Snappy introduces the new Snappy Savers menu.

Created with value in mind, the Snappy Savers menu is perfect for families, lunch breaks, or game-day spreads. Each item is packed with bold flavor and high-quality ingredients, making budget-friendly meals more satisfying than ever.

Check Out the Snappy Savers lineup:



Pepperoni Rolls – A mouthwatering combination of fresh Snappy dough, jumbo pepperoni, and melty mozzarella cheese, served with your favorite dipping sauce. Want to turn up the heat? Add jalapeños or banana peppers for an extra pop!

Mozzarella Sticks – Six golden, crispy mozzarella sticks served with your choice of dipping sauce. Perfect for sharing!

Calzones – Stuffed with your favorite toppings and cheese, then baked to golden perfection. A cozy classic that never goes out of style.

Medium 1-topping pizzas– Our fresh, hot, cheesy pizza topped your way!

Medium CinnaBread – Warm, buttery dough dusted with cinnamon sugar and finished with sweet icing.

Medium Cheesy Bread – Loaded with melted cheese, brushed with garlic butter, and served with marinara or garlic sauce for dipping. 1⁄2 lb. Boneless Wings – Tender, juicy boneless wings tossed in your choice of bold sauce.

“We know now more than ever, our customers want more value without sacrificing flavor,” says Andy Ritter, Snappy's Director of Marketing.“With our Snappy Savers menu, you get quality, variety, and affordability-all under one box lid.”

Whether you're grabbing a quick bite or feeding the whole crew, Snappy has your cravings covered. Explore the full Snappy Savers menu today at .

About Snappy Tomato Pizza:

A family-owned brand, Snappy Tomato Pizza has been serving up delicious pizza, hoagies, pasta and appetizers since 1978. Now with more than 40 locations in five states, Snappy is best known for fresh ingredients, great service and its award-winning pizza. Franchise information is available at franchise/ .

News Source: Snappy Tomato Pizza