Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
ESG Voices: AI-Powered Climate Action

2025-06-27 02:01:18
(MENAFN- 3BL) In this episode, we dive into the dynamic intersection of artificial intelligence and climate goals. Joining us today, we have Mike Hayes, Climate Change and Decarbonization Leader, KPMG International and Anish De, Global Head of Energy, Natural Resources and Chemicals KPMG International who will discuss how leaders can harness AI to drive measurable progress toward net-zero, balance innovation with responsibility, and align with long-term climate strategies.

Click here to listen to episode 39 of ESG voices

