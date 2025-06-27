Henkel And Synthomer Partner To Cut Carbon Emissions In Adhesives

MENAFN - 3BL) DÜSSELDORF /3BL/ - Henkel, a global leader in adhesives, sealants and functional coatings, and Synthomer, a world-leading supplier of high-performance, highly-specialized polymers and ingredients, have announced a strategic partnership and supply agreement focused on enabling carbon emission reductions in Henkel's TECHNOMELThot melt adhesive product portfolio for the European, Indian, Middle Eastern and African markets. This collaboration highlights both companies' leadership in advancing sustainable adhesives through innovative collaborations along the value chain.

This partnership follows Synthomer's recent launch of CLIMA-branded products. Products with this designation, like their REGALITETM line, deliver at least a 20% reduction cradle-to-gate in the product carbon footprint by using renewable energy in the production process. Henkel and Synthomer have jointly developed a framework that links renewable energy use directly to specific adhesive products, enabling measurable reductions in carbon emissions.

Henkel and Synthomer's partnership is built on a mutual commitment to sustainability. Henkel aims to reduce absolute Scope 3 GHG emissions by 30 percent by 2030 (base year 2021), with the goal of becoming net-zero by 2045. To support this, it is incorporating raw materials with reduced process emissions footprint into adhesive formulations, helping lower Scope 3 emissions while maintaining high quality performance. Synthomer is contributing by reducing emissions from manufacturing operations, with a goal to cut absolute Scope 1 and 2 greenhouse gas emissions 47 percent by 2030, using 2019 as the base year in line with its Science-Based Targets goals.

Synthomer's improved manufacturing approach leverages renewable electricity, biogas and process optimization, significantly lowering the carbon footprint of their products. These carbon reductions are measured through Product Carbon Footprint (PCF) reporting, which follows ISO14067 standards and the Together for Sustainability (TfS) guidelines. The PCF methodology used in this collaboration is being externally validated by TÜV SÜD, adding a strong layer of verification and credibility.

“As industry leaders in the adhesives market, we share the responsibility to drive meaningful change,“ said Pernille Lind Olsen, Corporate Senior Vice President, Adhesive Technologies Henkel. „By partnering with suppliers like Synthomer who are equally committed to transparency, innovation, and verifiable climate action, we're not just reducing emissions, we're redefining what leadership looks like in our industry.”

“We are proud to support Henkel and their customers with novel adhesive solutions based on a significantly reduced carbon footprint. Our capability is based on our broad portfolio of high performing adhesive ingredients, a global production and development network paired with a relentless passion for innovation and sustainability. We continue to engage with partners to create sustainable value chains and reduce carbon emissions on our planet.” says Stephan Lynen, Synthomer's President for Adhesive Solutions.

Hot melt adhesives are used in a variety of industries and applications from packaging and consumer goods to electronics and automotive. The integration of Synthomer's CLIMA resins into Henkel's TECHNOMELT® hot melt adhesive portfolio will lower environmental impact while maintaining the same high-quality solutions the market expects from Henkel. TECHNOMELT® adhesives are trusted for reliability, quality and proven results across a variety of applications.

The shared focus on sustainable product development and carbon footprint transparency highlights how strategic partnerships can drive progress and establish industry standards.

About Synthomer plc

Synthomer plc is a leading supplier of high-performance, highly specialized polymers and ingredients that play vital roles in key sectors such as coatings, construction, adhesives, and health and protection – growing markets for customers who serve billions of end users worldwide. Headquartered in London, UK and listed there since 1971, we employ c.4,000 employees across our five innovation centers of excellence and 31 manufacturing sites across Europe, North America, Middle East and Asia.

Our purpose is creating innovative and sustainable solutions for the benefit of customers and society. Around 20% of our sales volumes are from new and patent protected products. At our innovation centers of excellence in the UK, China, Germany, Malaysia and USA we collaborate closely with our customers to develop new products and enhance existing ones tailored to their needs, with an increasing range of sustainability benefits. Our 2030 decarbonization targets have been approved by the Science Based Targets initiative as being in line with what the latest climate science says is necessary to meet the goals of the Paris Agreement, and since 2021 we have held the London Stock Exchange Green Economy Mark, which recognizes green technology businesses making a significant contribution to a more sustainable, low-carbon economy. Find us at or search for Synthomer on LinkedIn.

