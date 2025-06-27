West Windsor-Plainsboro Regional School District Enhances Educators' Ability To Interpret Student Data And Improve Achievement Through New Partnership

MENAFN - 3BL) CHARLOTTE, N.C., June 27, 2025 /3BL/ - In a first of its kind agreement, New Jersey's West Windsor-Plainsboro Regional School District (WWP) today announced a new partnership with Otus , the leading K-12 assessment, data, and insights solution, and Discovery Education, the creators of essential PreK-12 learning solutions used in classrooms around the world. Through this collaboration, Otus and Discovery Education are providing new resources that help WWP organize student data into actionable insights and enhance district educators' ability to interpret that data and make informed, strategic decisions that improve achievement.

Located in Central New Jersey's Mercer County, WWP is a PreK-12 public school district that educates over 9,300 students and employs over 1,300 staff members in 10 schools across the West Windsor and Plainsboro Townships. Building upon their tradition of excellence, WWP's mission is to empower all learners to thoughtfully contribute to a diverse and changing world with confidence, strength of character, and love of learning.

To enhance the district's ability to collect, read, and react to student assessment data, WWP's team sought a digital solution that offered unparalleled insight into student performance. In addition, school administrators sought one resource that would provide both educators and families the tools and insights needed to support student success. Following a careful review of available solutions, WWP selected the Otus platform provided through Discovery Education. Through the Otus platform, WWP educators will:



Gain a holistic view of student learning with district assessment data in one place, including insights from DreamBox Math by Discovery Education , which is used by WWP teachers and students. A K-8 online math program that supplements core instruction in the classroom or at home, DreamBox Math, which was updated earlier this year with a host of improvements , is independently proven to increase math achievement.

Improve educators' ability to collaborate in PLCs to group students with similar needs for targeted intervention or extension and align instructional strategies directly with data insights to ensure all student needs are met. Set every student up for success with a collaborative plan that outlines achievable goals and milestones to address academic, attendance, and other needs-while making progress visible to families.

According to Allan Johnson, WWP's Supervisor of Technology, Training, & Media Sources,“The addition of Otus to the district tech stack improves our educators' ability to easily pull and analyze achievement data and then adjust instruction to improve student outcomes. We look forward to deploying this new resource districtwide.”

WWP educators using Otus will receive dedicated professional development from Otus' team of professional learning experts. Through these interactive professional development sessions, participants will learn best practices for integrating their new digital resources into instruction. Effective professional learning increases student engagement and supports the continued academic development of all students.

“Discovery Education is thrilled to continue to support the students and teachers of the West Windsor-Plainsboro Regional School District through its unique collaboration with Otus,” said Tori Byrd, Discovery Education's Manager of Educational Partnerships.“As the first school system nationwide to leverage the unique partnership between Otus and Discovery Education to combine high-quality learning solutions and state-of-the-art data analytics, West Windsor-Plainsboro is setting a new bar for innovation in this space.”

About Otus

Otus, an award-winning edtech platform, empowers educators to maximize student performance with comprehensive solutions for K12 assessment, data, and insights. Committed to student achievement and educational equity, Otus combines student data with powerful tools that provide educators, administrators, and families with the insights they need to make a difference. Built by teachers for teachers, Otus creates efficiencies in data management, assessments, and progress monitoring to help educators focus on what matters most-student success. Today, Otus partners with school districts nationwide to create informed, data-driven learning environments. Learn more at Otus.

About Discovery Education

Discovery Education is the worldwide edtech leader whose state-of-the-art, PreK-12, digital solutions support learning wherever it takes place. Through award-winning multimedia content, instructional supports, innovative classroom tools, and strategic alliances, Discovery Education helps educators deliver powerful learning experiences that engage all students and support higher academic achievement on a global scale. Discovery Education serves approximately 4.5 million educators and 45 million students worldwide, and its resources are accessed in over 100 countries and territories. Through partnerships with districts, states, and trusted organizations, Discovery Education empowers teachers with essential edtech solutions that inspire curiosity, build confidence, and accelerate learning. Explore the future of education at .

