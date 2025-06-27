Festi Hf.: Notification Regarding Execution Of A Buyback Program
The Board of Directors of Festi has, based on this mandate issued by the Annual General Meeting, decided on the execution of a buyback program. The aim is to buy back own shares for the maximum amount of 2,500,000 shares which is 0.80% of total shares but the amount of the buyback will not exceed ISK 800 million in total purchase price.
The buyback program will be executed in stages, with the maximum amount of shares set at 100,000 shares each day. This is equivalent to 12.57% of the daily average trade in the company's share on Nasdaq OMX Iceland throughout May 2025. The share price shall not exceed the last independent transaction or highest independent existing purchase bid in the Nasdaq OMX Iceland trading venue, whichever is higher.
The buyback program will be effective from Monday, June 30, 2025, and until December 31, 2025, unless the conditions on the maximum amount of the buyback program will be reached prior to that date.
Arion Banki hf. will supervise the execution of the buyback program and make all decisions regarding the acquisition of shares, including timing, independently of Festi.
The buyback program will be executed in accordance with the Act on Public Limited Companies, No. 2/1995, Article 5 of the Regulation of the European parliament and of the Council No. 596/2014, on market abuse, as well as the Commissions Delegated Regulation No. 2016/1052, cf. the Act on Actions against Market Fraud No. 60/2021.
Notices on trading in own shares according to the buyback program will be published at the end of the seventh trading day following the purchase of shares.
As of today, prior to the effective start of the buyback program, Festi owns 246,226 shares or 0,08% of the issued share capital.
For further information contact Magnús Kr. Ingason, CFO of Festi (... )
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- My Funding Account Builds A Global Trader Community On Trust, Transparency, And Growth
- Zircuit Enables Non-Custodial Wallet Top-Ups For Crypto Visa Cards
- Currency Goes Mobile-First With Brand-New App Available In Over 100 Countries
- Tawasul Transport And Al Maryah Community Bank Launch The First Digital Payment System In Taxis Using AE Coin
- MEET48 Officially Announces TGE And $IDOL Listing On Binance Wallet, Bitget, Gate, MEXC, And Pancakeswap On June 11
- B2PRIME Appoints Former Onezero Sales Head Stuart Brock As Institutional Business Development Manager
CommentsNo comment