Festi Hf.: Notification Regarding Execution Of A Buyback Program

At the Annual General Meeting of Festi on March 5, 2025, the shareholders approved to authorize the Board of Directors, pursuant to Article 55 of the Act on Public Limited Companies No. 2/1995, to purchase up to 10% of issued shares in the company. The purpose of the program is to reduce the company's share capital and/or to enable the company to meet its obligations according to stock option agreements with employees.

The Board of Directors of Festi has, based on this mandate issued by the Annual General Meeting, decided on the execution of a buyback program. The aim is to buy back own shares for the maximum amount of 2,500,000 shares which is 0.80% of total shares but the amount of the buyback will not exceed ISK 800 million in total purchase price.

The buyback program will be executed in stages, with the maximum amount of shares set at 100,000 shares each day. This is equivalent to 12.57% of the daily average trade in the company's share on Nasdaq OMX Iceland throughout May 2025. The share price shall not exceed the last independent transaction or highest independent existing purchase bid in the Nasdaq OMX Iceland trading venue, whichever is higher.

The buyback program will be effective from Monday, June 30, 2025, and until December 31, 2025, unless the conditions on the maximum amount of the buyback program will be reached prior to that date.

Arion Banki hf. will supervise the execution of the buyback program and make all decisions regarding the acquisition of shares, including timing, independently of Festi.

The buyback program will be executed in accordance with the Act on Public Limited Companies, No. 2/1995, Article 5 of the Regulation of the European parliament and of the Council No. 596/2014, on market abuse, as well as the Commissions Delegated Regulation No. 2016/1052, cf. the Act on Actions against Market Fraud No. 60/2021.

Notices on trading in own shares according to the buyback program will be published at the end of the seventh trading day following the purchase of shares.

As of today, prior to the effective start of the buyback program, Festi owns 246,226 shares or 0,08% of the issued share capital.

For further information contact Magnús Kr. Ingason, CFO of Festi (... )