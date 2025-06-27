Prosper And Alliant Credit Union Celebrate First Anniversary Of Strategic Partnership

MENAFN - PR Newswire) The partnership enables Prosper to provide access to flexible and affordable credit options to more consumers that support a wide range of financial goals-from consolidating high-interest debt to covering major life expenses. For Alliant, the partnership reflects its commitment to innovation and financial empowerment, supporting its mission to provide smart, accessible financial solutions.

"We have been thrilled to partner with such a like-minded financial institution, whose member-first philosophy closely aligns with our mission to advance financial well-being," said Usama Ashraf, President & Chief Financial Officer of Prosper . "The remarkable success of our first year underscores our joint commitment to innovation and collaboration."

"Our collaboration with Prosper exemplifies Alliant's commitment to leveraging innovation to deliver meaningful financial solutions. By aligning with a partner that shares our values and vision, we're able to extend our reach and impact, helping more people achieve financial well-being with confidence and clarity."

- Charles Krawitz, Executive Vice President and Chief Capital Markets Officer, Alliant Credit Union

Looking ahead, Prosper and Alliant are committed to expanding their partnership with plans to help even more Americans achieve their dreams in the years to come.

About Prosper:

Founded in 2005, Prosper introduced U.S. consumers to an innovative new approach to personal finance called peer-to-peer lending. Twenty years later, Prosper has helped over 2 million customers achieve financial well-being through a comprehensive suite of products.

Prosper's flagship personal loan* marketplace continues to offer a unique value for borrowers and investors alike. Home equity loans and lines of credit through Prosper provide homeowners a range of options and choices for tapping into the equity they've worked hard to build. The Prosper® Card supports people seeking access to credit and flexibility in managing their finances.

Regardless of the product, Prosper is dedicated to meeting people where they are in their financial journey, in order to advance their financial well-being. Learn more at .

*All personal loans made by WebBank.

The Prosper® Card is an unsecured credit card issued by Coastal Community Bank, Member FDIC, pursuant to license by Mastercard® International.

All home equity products are underwritten and issued by Prosper's Lending Partners. Please see your agreement for details.

Prosper Funding LLC

221 Main Street, Suite 300 | San Francisco, CA 94105

© 2005-2025 Prosper Funding LLC. All rights reserved.

Media Contact: Alex Shafer/Madison Vance

JConnelly for Prosper

[email protected]

About Alliant Credit Union:

Alliant Credit Union is a national digital financial institution with over 900,000 members and $20 billion in assets, focused on innovation and disrupting the traditional banking model. Alliant maintains some of the industry's best cost structures while delivering members the best products, rates, and value. Consistently recognized as one of the best financial institutions, Alliant was named one of CNBC's Top Credit Unions and Forbes Best Credit Union for Digital Banking. Headquartered in Chicago and founded in 1935, Alliant is one of the largest credit unions in the United States.

Media Contact: Natalie Symonds

[email protected]

SOURCE Prosper Marketplace