Soap Free Procyon® Renews Commitment To Sustainability As Plus Powder® Earns Renewed Green Seal® Certification

Plus Manufacturing, Inc., creator of the Soap Free Procyon® brand, proudly announces the renewed Green Seal® Certification of Soap Free Procyon® Plus Powder®.

- Jonathan Pearlstein, Vice President of Plus Manufacturing

SPOKANE, WA, UNITED STATES, June 27, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Plus Manufacturing, Inc., innovative creator of the respected Soap Free Procyon® brand, proudly announces the renewed Green Seal® Certification of Soap Free Procyon® Plus Powder® . Continuing to meet and exceed updated certification standards under "GS-37 Edition 8 Sustainable Cleaning Products & Services," this renewed accolade highlights the company's ongoing pursuit of environmentally responsible and industry-leading cleaning solutions.

"This renewed Green Seal® Certification underscores the depth of our commitment to environmental stewardship and innovation," said Jonathan Pearlstein, Vice President at Plus Manufacturing. "Our customers, now more than ever, expect cleaning products to be both effective and safe-for themselves, their staff, and our planet. Soap Free Procyon Plus Powder meets and exceeds these expectations, setting ambitious standards for the industrial and institutional cleaning industry."

Initially certified in 2008 and continually meeting evolving standards, Soap Free Procyon® Plus Powder maintains its leadership position within the market as a trusted and eco-friendly solution. Carrying the coveted Green Seal® Certification Mark, the product assures consumers and professionals of a rigorous adherence to environmental, health, and quality performance benchmarks.

"As environmental concerns intensify, Plus Manufacturing remains at the forefront of offering products that make a tangible difference," added Pearlstein. "Today's consumers don't want promises-they demand proven solutions backed by independent verification. This renewed certification not only validates the strength of our product but also confirms our ongoing dedication to reducing environmental impact."

Soap Free Procyon® Plus Powder®, in addition to bearing this prestigious certification, remains completely free from hazardous substances like volatile organic compounds (VOCs) and per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS). Its environmentally forward formulation is specifically designed to ensure indoor air quality safety in facilities, fully aligning with today's increased focus on healthy, sustainable environments.

"Our vision from day one has always emphasized superior cleaning power combined with uncompromising ecological safety," continued Pearlstein. "Achieving renewed certification encourages us to broaden our impact further, reinforcing trust among our customers that reliable, toxin-free cleaning is not just an ideal, but a practical reality today."

For further details regarding Soap Free Procyon® products and their Green Seal® Certification, please visit the official website at .

About Plus Manufacturing, Inc.

Based in Spokane, Washington, Plus Manufacturing, Inc. has four decades of leadership in producing environmentally responsible cleaning products under its respected Soap Free Procyon® brand. Committed to innovation, public health safety, and planetary well-being, Plus Manufacturing consistently defines and sets industry standards through highly effective, sustainable cleaning solutions.

About Green Seal®

Green Seal® is a renowned global nonprofit organization dedicated to transforming the economy for improved environmental health. Established in 1989, Green Seal leverages extensive research and rigorous evaluation processes to certify products and services that lead toward ecological responsibility and enhanced public health. Green Seal Certification is increasingly specified by schools, institutions, government agencies, and commercial enterprises worldwide as a trusted symbol of authentic sustainability leadership.



