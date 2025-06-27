USX Cyber Showcases GUARDIENT® As A Next-Generation SIEM Platform

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Purpose-built to simplify security, accelerate compliance, and challenge legacy incumbents VIENNA, Va., June 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- USX Cyber today demonstrated its flagship product, GUARDIENT® , as a Next-Generation Security Information and Event Management (SIEM) platform, underscoring its evolution beyond traditional log aggregation tools and positioning it as a modern alternative for compliance-driven enterprises and managed service providers (MSPs). As cybersecurity threats grow in sophistication and regulatory frameworks expand in scope, the limitations of legacy SIEMs have become untenable. GUARDIENT was engineered from the ground up to address these shortcomings - fusing real-time detection, automated response, compliance intelligence, and operational simplicity into a unified, lightweight architecture supported by a U.S.-based Security Operations Center (SOC). “Legacy SIEMs were built to collect logs. Next-gen SIEMs are built to solve problems,” said Cole McKinley , CTO of USX Cyber.“With GUARDIENT, we've eliminated the cost, complexity, and noise that plague traditional systems and delivered a platform that not only detects threats - but proves security and compliance posture.” Competitive Comparison: GUARDIENT vs. Industry Peers

Capability GUARDIENT SentinelOne / CrowdStrike Exabeam / Securonix Compliance-First Design Native mappings for CMMC, HIPAA, NIST, ISO Third-party or modular integrations Separate compliance tooling Full-Stack Visibility Integrated SIEM, EDR, SOAR Requires bundled upgrades Partial or siloed integrations Agent Footprint Lightweight (28MB) Resource-intensive Varies by environment MSP-Ready Architecture Multi-tenant, single pane of glass Enterprise-focused, limited MSP tools Complex licensing, less MSP focus

These distinctions are not theoretical. Unlike traditional platforms requiring months of tuning and external consultants, GUARDIENT can be fully operational in under one business day - with full telemetry and compliance reporting enabled by default.

Compliance and Audit Readiness: Embedded by Design

As organizations work to meet frameworks such as CMMC, HIPAA, PCI-DSS, SOC 2, ISO 27001 , and NIST 800-171 , GUARDIENT bridges the divide between security operations and audit deliverables. The platform ingests data from endpoints, cloud, firewalls, and identity systems - automatically mapping findings to control requirements with prebuilt remediation guidance.

Included capabilities:



Real-time alerting and contextual risk scoring

Threat hunting and anomaly detection

Automated triage and incident response

Custom auditor-facing reporting and executive dashboards AI Enriched threat intelligence

Built for Real-World Constraints

While many platforms are engineered for Fortune 500 enterprises, GUARDIENT is purpose-built for the real-world constraints of small to mid-sized businesses, MSPs, and compliance-sensitive industries. Its architecture emphasizes affordability, deployment speed, and human-led response.

“We're not trying to be everything to everyone,” McKinley added.“We're focused on what modern businesses actually need - visibility, control, and confidence - without the operational bloat or licensing games that dominate this market.”

About USX Cyber

USX Cyber provides security and compliance solutions for regulated industries, growing businesses, and managed service providers. Its flagship platform, GUARDIENT , unifies SIEM, SOAR, XDR, threat intelligence, and compliance automation in a single, easy-to-deploy solution - backed by a human-led SOC.

For media inquiries, demos, or partnership opportunities, visit or contact:

Megan Donovan

Head of Communications

...