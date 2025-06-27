USX Cyber Showcases GUARDIENT® As A Next-Generation SIEM Platform
|Capability
|GUARDIENT
|SentinelOne / CrowdStrike
|Exabeam / Securonix
|Compliance-First Design
|Native mappings for CMMC, HIPAA, NIST, ISO
|Third-party or modular integrations
|Separate compliance tooling
|Full-Stack Visibility
|Integrated SIEM, EDR, SOAR
|Requires bundled upgrades
|Partial or siloed integrations
|Agent Footprint
|Lightweight (28MB)
|Resource-intensive
|Varies by environment
|MSP-Ready Architecture
|Multi-tenant, single pane of glass
|Enterprise-focused, limited MSP tools
|Complex licensing, less MSP focus
These distinctions are not theoretical. Unlike traditional platforms requiring months of tuning and external consultants, GUARDIENT can be fully operational in under one business day - with full telemetry and compliance reporting enabled by default.
Compliance and Audit Readiness: Embedded by Design
As organizations work to meet frameworks such as CMMC, HIPAA, PCI-DSS, SOC 2, ISO 27001 , and NIST 800-171 , GUARDIENT bridges the divide between security operations and audit deliverables. The platform ingests data from endpoints, cloud, firewalls, and identity systems - automatically mapping findings to control requirements with prebuilt remediation guidance.
Included capabilities:
- Real-time alerting and contextual risk scoring Threat hunting and anomaly detection Automated triage and incident response Custom auditor-facing reporting and executive dashboards AI Enriched threat intelligence
Built for Real-World Constraints
While many platforms are engineered for Fortune 500 enterprises, GUARDIENT is purpose-built for the real-world constraints of small to mid-sized businesses, MSPs, and compliance-sensitive industries. Its architecture emphasizes affordability, deployment speed, and human-led response.
“We're not trying to be everything to everyone,” McKinley added.“We're focused on what modern businesses actually need - visibility, control, and confidence - without the operational bloat or licensing games that dominate this market.”
About USX Cyber
USX Cyber provides security and compliance solutions for regulated industries, growing businesses, and managed service providers. Its flagship platform, GUARDIENT , unifies SIEM, SOAR, XDR, threat intelligence, and compliance automation in a single, easy-to-deploy solution - backed by a human-led SOC.
For media inquiries, demos, or partnership opportunities, visit or contact:
Megan Donovan
Head of Communications
...
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- My Funding Account Builds A Global Trader Community On Trust, Transparency, And Growth
- Zircuit Enables Non-Custodial Wallet Top-Ups For Crypto Visa Cards
- Currency Goes Mobile-First With Brand-New App Available In Over 100 Countries
- Tawasul Transport And Al Maryah Community Bank Launch The First Digital Payment System In Taxis Using AE Coin
- MEET48 Officially Announces TGE And $IDOL Listing On Binance Wallet, Bitget, Gate, MEXC, And Pancakeswap On June 11
- B2PRIME Appoints Former Onezero Sales Head Stuart Brock As Institutional Business Development Manager
CommentsNo comment