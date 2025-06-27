VIDIZMO Earns Microsoft Solutions Partner Designations For All Three Areas Of Azure, Solidifying Its Expertise In Delivering AI Solutions

VIDIZMO secures Microsoft Solutions Partner status for Data & AI, Infrastructure, and Digital & App Innovation, underscoring its commitment to delivering AI-powered digital content management solutions and services to businesses and government organizations.

TYSONS, Va., June 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- VIDIZMO, a Gartner and IDC-recognized provider of AI-driven digital content management solutions, is proud to announce it has reached Microsoft Solutions Partner status for Data & AI, Infrastructure, and Digital & App Innovation under the Microsoft AI Cloud Partner Program.

Organizations should meet specific performance, skilling, and customer success criteria to earn Solutions Partner designations. These designations highlight VIDIZMO's technological strengths and proven ability to deliver AI-driven solutions in the area of Azure. The certification process evaluated VIDIZMO's ability to build AI solutions, manage data across multiple systems, and help deliver insights and analytics using AI solutions.

With Microsoft Solutions Partner designations added to VIDIZMO's portfolio of recognitions, VIDIZMO demonstrates its expertise in helping its customers leverage comprehensive and responsible AI solutions, manage their data across multiple systems, accelerate migration of key infrastructure workloads to Microsoft Azure, and build, run, and manage AI-powered applications across multiple clouds and on premises, all of them leading to customer success.

As a long-standing partner of Microsoft, VIDIZMO is uniquely positioned to deploy multimodal AI solutions for its customers, comprising Fortune 500 companies and government agencies, in their Microsoft Azure cloud environments.

"Our long-term goal is to accelerate the pace of AI adoption for both enterprises and government agencies," said Nadeem Khan, Chief Executive Officer, VIDIZMO. "Having attained the three Microsoft Solutions Partner designations for Data & AI, Infrastructure, and Digital & App Innovation, we are optimistic that the adoption pace of secure and flexible multimodal data and AI solutions will increase exponentially."

As part of this accreditation, VIDIZMO has renewed its digital offerings in Microsoft Azure Marketplace, making its AI-powered solutions for enterprise video content management, digital evidence management, and redaction more accessible. The following are the digital offerings listed on Microsoft Azure Marketplace:



VIDIZMO EnterpriseTube: VIDIZMO EnterpriseTube is a Gartner-recognized enterprise video content management system for streaming, protecting, analyzing, and securely sharing videos and digital content. EnterpriseTube uses artificial intelligence (AI) to ensure the searchability, accessibility, and organization of your video content.

VIDIZMO Digital Evidence Management System (DEMS): VIDIZMO Digital Evidence Management System (DEMS) is an IDC-recognized solution for managing large volumes of increasing digital evidence. Using AI, you can expedite case preparation and reviews using video analytics, transcription, translation, summarization, and more.

VIDIZMO Redactor: VIDIZMO Redactor is an AI-powered redaction solution for ensuring data privacy and compliance with GDPR, HIPAA, FOIA, and more. Using AI, you can detect and redact personally identifiable information (PII), protected health information (PHI), and sensitive details from videos, audio, documents, and images. VIDIZMO AI Platform: VIDIZMO's artificial intelligence platform, VIDIZMO AI Platform , gives enterprises and government organizations access to multimodal AI solutions in the areas of computer vision, natural language processing, generative AI, RAG-based large language models (LLMs), agentic workflow orchestration, and intelligent document processing.

VIDIZMO remains committed to delivering AI solutions with a continued emphasis on security, flexibility, and scalability. Our comprehensive AI-powered solutions integrate into both Azure Global and Azure Government cloud environments of customers, enabling them to get the best of both technologies.

VIDIZMO specializes in delivering video, audio, data, and AI-powered solutions to transform how organizations operate. From advanced AI/ML capabilities like computer vision, NLP, speech recognition, and agentic workflow orchestration to providing AI-powered enterprise video content management, automated redaction, and intelligent digital evidence management solutions, we've consistently empowered leading Fortune 500 companies and government entities to innovate and scale. Recognized by Gartner, IDC, and Frost & Sullivan, VIDIZMO is backed by partnerships with Microsoft and AWS, ensuring cutting-edge technology and innovation for customers worldwide. For more information, visit .

