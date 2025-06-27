Brandywine Realty Trust Announces Closing Of $150 Million Offering Of 8.875% Guaranteed Notes Due 2029 With A Re-Offer Yield Of 7. %

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) PHILADELPHIA, June 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brandywine Realty Trust (the“Company”) (NYSE: BDN) announced today that its operating partnership, Brandywine Operating Partnership, L.P. (the“Operating Partnership”), has closed its previously announced underwritten public offering of $150 million of its 8.875% guaranteed notes due 2029 with a re-offer yield of 7.039% (the“Notes”). The Notes are part of the same series as the Operating Partnership's outstanding 8.875% guaranteed notes due 2029, $400 million of which were originally issued on April 12, 2024, for all purposes.

The Operating Partnership intends to use the net proceeds from the offering to repay outstanding borrowings under the Operating Partnership's $600 million unsecured revolving credit facility, to fund a partial repayment of its secured debt and for general corporate purposes, which may include the repayment, repurchase or other retirement of other indebtedness.

The offering of the Notes was made pursuant to an effective shelf registration statement and related prospectus and preliminary prospectus supplement filed by the Company with the Securities and Exchange Commission. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities nor will there be any sale of these securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such jurisdiction.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) is one of the largest, publicly traded, full-service, integrated real estate companies in the United States with a core focus in the Philadelphia and Austin markets. Organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), we own, develop, lease and manage an urban, town center and transit-oriented portfolio comprising 125 properties and 19.4 million square feet as of March 31, 2025.

