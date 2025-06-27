Deadline Alert: Organon & Co. (OGN) Investors Who Lost Money Urged To Contact Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP About Securities Fraud Lawsuit

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) LOS ANGELES, June 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP reminds investors of the upcomingdeadline to file a lead plaintiff motion in the class action filed on behalf of investors who purchased or otherwise acquired Organon & Co. (“Organon” or the“Company”) (NYSE: OGN ) securities between, inclusive (the“Class Period”).

IF YOU SUFFERED A LOSS ON YOUR ORGANON INVESTMENTS, CLICK HERE TO INQUIRE ABOUT POTENTIALLY PURSUING CLAIMS TO RECOVER YOUR LOSS UNDER THE FEDERAL SECURITIES LAWS.

What Happened?

On May 1, 2025, Organon released its first quarter 2025 financial results, announcing that management had reset the Company's dividend payout, from $0.28 to $0.02 and would“redirect those funds to debt reduction.”

On this news, Organon's stock price fell $3.48, or 26.9%, to close at $9.45 per share on May 1, 2025, thereby injuring investors.

What Is The Lawsuit About?

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company's business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors that: (1) Organon's optimistic reports of the dividend payout as the Company's“number one priority,” were offset by Organon's newly implemented debt reduction strategy, thus, leading to a drastic decrease – over 70% – of the quarterly dividend; (2) Organon planned to prioritize debt reduction following the Company's acquisition of Dermavant; and (3) as a result, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired Organon securities during the Class Period, you may move the Court no later than July 22, 2025 to request appointment as lead plaintiff in this putative class action lawsuit.

Contact Us To Participate or Learn More:

If you wish to learn more about this action, or if you have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact us:

Charles Linehan, Esq.,

Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP,

1925 Century Park East, Suite 2100,

Los Angeles California 90067

Email: ...

Telephone: 310-201-9150,

Toll-Free: 888-773-9224

Visit our website at .

If you inquire by email, please include your mailing address, telephone number and number of shares purchased.

To be a member of the class action you need not take any action at this time; you may retain counsel of your choice or take no action and remain an absent member of the class action.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.

