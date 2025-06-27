Nordic GEM And Evertreen Announce Strategic Collaboration To Support Corporate Sustainability In The Nordics And Beyond

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, June 27, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Nordic GEM, a leading Nordic corporate services provider, is proud to announce a new strategic collaboration with Evertreen, a global platform enabling companies to plant real trees and track their impact via satellite, in a move to strengthen corporate sustainability across the Nordic region.

This partnership marks a significant step in integrating climate action into corporate services. By joining forces, Nordic GEM and Evertreen aim to help businesses not only establish and operate efficiently in the Nordics, but also meet environmental goals through meaningful reforestation initiatives.

“At Nordic GEM, we are committed to cultivating not just businesses, but a better tomorrow. Our collaboration with Evertreen allows us to offer clients a unique opportunity to offset carbon emissions and make sustainability a core part of their expansion into the Nordic region. We are convinced that the responsibility for our collective future not only lies with large corporations, but also with SME's and individual entrepreneurs. This is why we want to act in a way that might inspire and push more companies to take action.” said Pavel Teplykh, CEO of The Nordic GEM.

Through this partnership, companies using Nordic GEM's services will have access to Evertreen's tree-planting platform, where they can plant trees in reforestation areas around the world, monitor their trees via satellite, and receive ESG reports aligned with international standards.

This collaboration reflects a growing demand for integrated ESG solutions and underscores both companies' commitment to combining operational excellence with positive environmental impact.



About Nordic GEM

From local offices in Denmark, Finland, Norway and Sweden, Nordic GEM helps international companies enter and grow in the Nordic region by offering bespoke corporate services such as entity management, fiduciary,accounting, legal compliance, payroll, and more.

About Evertreen

Evertreen enables individuals and companies to plant real trees online, track them via satellite, and contribute to global reforestation. The platform supports environmental and social impact in alignment with the UN Sustainable Development Goals.

