Aviator Nation Launches Exclusive MLB Capsule Collections

"We are really excited about bringing the Aviator Nation lifestyle to Major League Baseball fans,""Paige has created a great, recognizable brand with unique designs, high quality and comfort at the forefront. Aviator Nation encompasses everything we look for in these collections."

Launching with six iconic teams for the 2025 season -starting with the Texas Rangers, Philadelphia Phillies, Los Angeles Dodgers, New York Yankees, New York Mets, and Boston Red Sox. The collection includes limited-edition hoodies, matching sweatpants and tees featuring vintage-inspired Cooperstown Collection and Genuine Merchandise logos on Aviator Nation's most beloved styles. Every piece is handmade in Los Angeles and brings the spirit of each team to life by combining Aviator Nation's retro vibes, soft fabrics and meticulous stitching with iconic MLB details to deliver a style and comfort that fans will want to live in.

"Partnerships with brands that align with Aviator Nation have always been a focus since I started the company 20 years ago. We are stoked to be creating a collection for MLB that brings together our communities and fan base," said Paige Mycoskie, President and Founder Aviator Nation.

Aviator Nation is known for their on-site activations and will launch their first collaboration with the Texas Rangers on June 27th at their home ballpark, Globe Life Field. The branded pop-up will be available in-stadium for a six-game stretch. Following that, the Aviator Nation team will be at Citizens Bank Park July 21st & 22nd to launch the collection for the Phillies.

"We have a team that travels the country to be a part of the storytelling bringing these collections to life with the fans. As with all of Aviator Nation's experiences, customers will be immersed in our brand's unique lifestyle while getting a first look at the exciting new collaboration," said Jennifer Crawford, Vice President Partnerships Aviator Nation.

If you can't make it to the game, the new Aviator Nation x MLB collections will be available for purchase at , and Fanatics as soon as each Club launches in their city. Additional Clubs on the roster will continue to roll out as the season progresses.

ABOUT AVIATOR NATION:

Aviator Nation is the inimitable 1970s-inspired California lifestyle brand founded by Paige Mycoskie in Venice Beach in 2006. Since launch, Aviator Nation has grown into a global lifestyle brand with 20 retail locations stocking the brand's women's, men's and kids' collections. Hand-made in the USA, Aviator Nation's hoodies and sweatpants are the foundation of what we do, but our aim is to unite a tribe of passionate individuals who want to inspire the world. Creating products that reflect our values and highlight the beauty of imperfection is the dream combo. Through our products, we celebrate a time when music, surfing, and a love for community shaped our culture. Our mission is to keep this energy alive. Live. Love. Fly.

About Major League Baseball (MLB)

Major League Baseball (MLB) is the most historic professional sports league in the United States and consists of 30 member clubs in the U.S. and Canada, representing the highest level of professional baseball. Led by Commissioner Robert D. Manfred, Jr., MLB has achieved back-to-back attendance gains for the first time in 12 years with an overall increase of +11% and 80% of Clubs welcoming more fans over the last two seasons following extensive rule changes that have improved the quality of play on the field. With the 2024 season featuring the best time of game in 40 years and the most stolen bases in 109 years, MLB viewership increased across all its national media partners, grew international viewership by +18%, set another record for MLB streaming with more than 14 billion minutes watched and earned League of the Year honors from Sports Business Journal and the CLIOS. As the league increased its marketing efforts and promotion of star players like 2024 NL MVP Shohei Ohtani and 2024 AL MVP Aaron Judge, MLB has significantly increased its younger fan base as evidenced through viewership, social media, ticket purchasing, and participation metrics. Through its MLB Together social responsibility efforts, MLB remains committed to making a positive impact in the communities of the U.S., Canada and throughout the world. With the continued success of MLB Network, MLB digital platforms and local media production and distribution, MLB continues to find innovative ways for its fans to enjoy America's National Pastime and a truly global game. To learn more about MLB, please visit .

