Calyptus Launches New AI Hiring Platform To Close The Global Productivity Gap

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) Calyptus, the hiring platform known for verifying and placing high-performance talent, has expanded beyond blockchain to help companies globally hire professionals skilled in AI and automation. The platform now supports over, and has deliveredto teams likeand others.

Having worked with blockchain teams where 20-30 people were building and managing multi-billion-dollar protocols, the Calyptus co-founders, Callum Crombie & Daniel Jones, recognised the power of smart builders coupled with deep proficiencies in AI & automation tools. These were individuals highly-adept in automation technologies like smart contracts and tools like Cursor, Zapier & ChatGPT yielding levels of output that were unmatched.

Outside of this frontier industry, however, the same level of efficiency was hard to find. Conversations with global tech employers revealed a growing frustration: 7 out 10 HR leaders were struggling to find talent with AI & automation fluency. Scaleups and enterprises had digital transformation and cost-cutting mandates, but lacked the process to source, vet and onboard high-impact candidates capable of driving measurable change.

The platform filters for curiosity, learning agility, and real-world impact. Every candidate is vetted through a structured AI-interview process, progressing to an assessment process to test their proficiency in using real-world AI & automation tools. Candidates who pass are instantly accessible to a wide-range of top employers competing to hire them.

The result is a hiring engine built around verified productivity instead of paper credentials.



66% higher team output

20% reduction in headcount costs 21% increase in profitability

Companies hiring this new wave of AI-native talent report:

With Calyptus' platform helping teams source these candidateswith an average time-to-hire of

Their new automated hiring platform is now open for candidates across technical, marketing, and commercial roles. 50+ employers are currently on the waitlist and will be joining the platform from late-July to start connecting with top candidates.

“The shift we're seeing is clear: AI fluency has become a stronger signal of success than experience alone,” said Dan Jones, CEO at Calyptus.“We built Calyptus to surface people who can deliver results in this new era of talent”.

“Calyptus is the first hiring platform that's intrinsically aligned with today's objectives: productivity and profitability” said Darren Thayre, Head of Innovation & AI Partnerships at Google.“AI is the new literacy and Calyptus is vetting at scale for leading startups and enterprises where these processes do not exist.”

As demand for lean, efficient, and AI-native teams grows across industries, Calyptus has positioned itself as the infrastructure layer for a new kind of hiring that values outcomes over optics and proof over promises.If you're a candidate you can sign up here . If you're an employer you can join the waitlist here .