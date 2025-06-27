403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Calyptus Launches New AI Hiring Platform To Close The Global Productivity Gap
(MENAFN- Mid-East Info) Calyptus, the hiring platform known for verifying and placing high-performance talent, has expanded beyond blockchain to help companies globally hire professionals skilled in AI and automation. The platform now supports over 120,000 candidates , 85 employers , and has delivered 125 placements to teams like Circle, Aave, dYdX, Injective and others.
Having worked with blockchain teams where 20-30 people were building and managing multi-billion-dollar protocols, the Calyptus co-founders, Callum Crombie & Daniel Jones, recognised the power of smart builders coupled with deep proficiencies in AI & automation tools. These were individuals highly-adept in automation technologies like smart contracts and tools like Cursor, Zapier & ChatGPT yielding levels of output that were unmatched. Outside of this frontier industry, however, the same level of efficiency was hard to find. Conversations with global tech employers revealed a growing frustration: 7 out 10 HR leaders were struggling to find talent with AI & automation fluency. Scaleups and enterprises had digital transformation and cost-cutting mandates, but lacked the process to source, vet and onboard high-impact candidates capable of driving measurable change. Calyptus is closing that gap. The platform filters for curiosity, learning agility, and real-world impact. Every candidate is vetted through a structured AI-interview process, progressing to an assessment process to test their proficiency in using real-world AI & automation tools. Candidates who pass are instantly accessible to a wide-range of top employers competing to hire them. The result is a hiring engine built around verified productivity instead of paper credentials. Companies hiring this new wave of AI-native talent report:
If you're a candidate you can sign up here . If you're an employer you can join the waitlist here .
Having worked with blockchain teams where 20-30 people were building and managing multi-billion-dollar protocols, the Calyptus co-founders, Callum Crombie & Daniel Jones, recognised the power of smart builders coupled with deep proficiencies in AI & automation tools. These were individuals highly-adept in automation technologies like smart contracts and tools like Cursor, Zapier & ChatGPT yielding levels of output that were unmatched. Outside of this frontier industry, however, the same level of efficiency was hard to find. Conversations with global tech employers revealed a growing frustration: 7 out 10 HR leaders were struggling to find talent with AI & automation fluency. Scaleups and enterprises had digital transformation and cost-cutting mandates, but lacked the process to source, vet and onboard high-impact candidates capable of driving measurable change. Calyptus is closing that gap. The platform filters for curiosity, learning agility, and real-world impact. Every candidate is vetted through a structured AI-interview process, progressing to an assessment process to test their proficiency in using real-world AI & automation tools. Candidates who pass are instantly accessible to a wide-range of top employers competing to hire them. The result is a hiring engine built around verified productivity instead of paper credentials. Companies hiring this new wave of AI-native talent report:
-
66% higher team output
20% reduction in headcount costs
21% increase in profitability
If you're a candidate you can sign up here . If you're an employer you can join the waitlist here .
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- My Funding Account Builds A Global Trader Community On Trust, Transparency, And Growth
- Zircuit Enables Non-Custodial Wallet Top-Ups For Crypto Visa Cards
- Currency Goes Mobile-First With Brand-New App Available In Over 100 Countries
- Tawasul Transport And Al Maryah Community Bank Launch The First Digital Payment System In Taxis Using AE Coin
- MEET48 Officially Announces TGE And $IDOL Listing On Binance Wallet, Bitget, Gate, MEXC, And Pancakeswap On June 11
- B2PRIME Appoints Former Onezero Sales Head Stuart Brock As Institutional Business Development Manager
CommentsNo comment