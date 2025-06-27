Scatec ASA: Completed Share Buyback For Employee Share Purchase Programme
The Company has completed its share buyback programme. DNB Bank ASA was engaged to carry out the buybacks on behalf of the Company pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation article 5.
The Company has acquired a total of 68,533 own shares at an average volume weighted price per share of NOK 94.6609. A report of all the transactions relating to the buy-back programme, in a detailed form and in an aggregated form is attached.
The shares acquired are used for the Company's Employee Share Purchase Programme and sold to employees.
After the acquisition and sale to employees, Scatec does not own any shares in the Company.
About Scatec
Scatec is a leading renewable energy solutions provider, accelerating access to reliable and affordable clean energy in emerging markets. As a long-term player, we develop, build, own, and operate renewable energy plants, with 6.2 GW in operation and under construction across five continents today. We are committed to grow our renewable energy capacity, delivered by our passionate employees and partners who are driven by a common vision of 'Improving our Future'. Scatec is headquartered in Oslo, Norway and listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol 'SCATC'. To learn more, visit or connect with us on LinkedIn.
