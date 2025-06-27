Don Fountain Featured In CNET On National Recall Of Fire-Prone Power Banks

Civil trial attorney and author of Defect Safety issues consumer warning after 1.1 million Anker chargers pulled for overheating risks

BEVERLY HILLS, CA, UNITED STATES, June 27, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- National consumer safety advocate and civil trial attorney Don Fountain of Clark, Fountain, Littky-Rubin & Whitman, has been featured in CNET as an expert source in coverage of the Anker recall involving 1.1 million PowerCore 10000 power banks.The chargers, sold between 2016 and 2022, are being pulled from the market following reports of fires and explosions, underscoring the growing concerns around lithium-ion battery safety in portable electronics.Fountain, the author of Defect Safety , was interviewed by CNET for his perspective on the potential risks of these products and what consumers should know. His firm has handled numerous cases involving battery-related fires and explosions across a range of consumer products, including power tools, e-bikes, scooters, phones, and toys.“These products are typically unassuming, and are not something that the average consumer thinks can be potentially dangerous,” Fountain told CNET.“I would caution consumers to not store or use these products in a confined or unventilated area that could cause overheating, and to avoid leaving them plugged into home electrical systems for extended periods, such as overnight or while on vacation.”As incidents involving battery malfunctions increase, particularly in travel settings where airlines are tightening restrictions, Fountain continues to advocate for proactive safety, consumer awareness, and corporate accountability.Fountain's appearance in CNET adds to his growing national presence as a trusted voice on consumer safety, building on the momentum of his recent book Defect Safety, published by Beverly Hills PublishingTM .About Don FountainDon Fountain has secured over a billion dollars in verdicts and settlements over his 37-year career. His work protecting consumers has led to major safety improvements in vehicles, boats, tires, and everyday products. Double board certified by the Florida Bar and National Board of Trial Advocates, he is a founding partner at Clark, Fountain, Littky-Rubin & Whitman in West Palm Beach, Florida.About Beverly Hills PublishingTMBeverly Hills PublishingTM is a boutique publishing company serving Thought Leaders, CEOs, and Entrepreneurs who inspire and are disrupting the industry they serve. Beverly Hills PublishingTM is headed up by Andréa Albright, who is on a mission to create the next movement for authors and evolve the publishing industry.

Heather Bucciano

Beverly Hills Publishing

+1 310-737-8258

...

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Instagram

Facebook

X

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.