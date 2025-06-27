403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Short Stay Circle Launches With Strong Industry Turnout, Marking A New Chapter For Dubai's STR And Boutique Hosts
(MENAFN- Mid-East Info) Dubai's short-term rental and boutique hospitality professionals gathered at Mama Shelter yesterday, June 25th, for the official launch of Short Stay Circle , a new industry-driven community initiative built to inspire collaboration, knowledge exchange, and innovation across the UAE's growing STR sector.
The launch event brought together operators, hosts, tech providers, consultants, and founders from across the hospitality ecosystem to explore the evolving landscape of guest experience, operations, and sustainable growth. From panel talks to breakout discussions, attendees gained insight into the real-time challenges and emerging trends shaping the future of short stays in the region. The event spotlighted key voices from the hospitality space, including Farida Ahmed , Co-Founder & General Manager, Frying Pan Adventures, Sandy Muirhead , Director, No More Bottles, Giulia Figliuzzi , Group Marketing Director, Hero Experiences and Lauren Hamilton , Founder & General Manager, Ride Skipper. From eco-conscious operations to cultural preservation, each speaker shared the tangible ways their businesses are embedding sustainability into both back-end systems and guest-facing experiences. Frying Pan Adventures emphasised a zero-waste food approach, alongside efforts to re-educate guests and teams on the value of“going back to basics.” Ride Skipper discussed how its salaried driver model supports consistency, care, and longer-term environmental thinking. No More Bottles championed the use of Purezza premium filtered water systems to reduce plastic dependency in hospitality venues. Hero Experiences Group shared its work with archaeologists and local authorities to create immersive, low-impact guest experiences that preserve the region's heritage and protect fragile desert ecosystems. The conversation also explored how innovation and sustainability must go hand in hand, with speakers noting the growing importance of tracking eco-impact, encouraging mindful consumption, and using technology to reward sustainable behaviours. More than just a networking event, Short Stay Circle marks the beginning of a collaborative movement aimed at elevating the standard of short stays across the region, through real-world conversations, peer support, and shared resources. Founder, Katherine Read shared that the inspiration behind Short Stay Circle stemmed from a desire to foster real connection and open dialogue within the region's fragmented short stay sector, a need that the event clearly brought to life. “I created Short Stay Circle because I saw a gap, not in tools or tech, but in connection. So many short-stay operators and boutique hosts in the region are doing incredible things, but they're doing it in isolation. This launch wasn't just about bringing people into a room, it was about creating a space where ideas, experiences, and challenges could be shared openly. Seeing the energy in that room and hearing the conversations sparked throughout the night really cemented the fact that this kind of community is not just wanted, it's needed.” Building on the success of the launch, the community will have an opportunity to reconvene in September for the second Short Stay Circle event, with more details to follow.
The launch event brought together operators, hosts, tech providers, consultants, and founders from across the hospitality ecosystem to explore the evolving landscape of guest experience, operations, and sustainable growth. From panel talks to breakout discussions, attendees gained insight into the real-time challenges and emerging trends shaping the future of short stays in the region. The event spotlighted key voices from the hospitality space, including Farida Ahmed , Co-Founder & General Manager, Frying Pan Adventures, Sandy Muirhead , Director, No More Bottles, Giulia Figliuzzi , Group Marketing Director, Hero Experiences and Lauren Hamilton , Founder & General Manager, Ride Skipper. From eco-conscious operations to cultural preservation, each speaker shared the tangible ways their businesses are embedding sustainability into both back-end systems and guest-facing experiences. Frying Pan Adventures emphasised a zero-waste food approach, alongside efforts to re-educate guests and teams on the value of“going back to basics.” Ride Skipper discussed how its salaried driver model supports consistency, care, and longer-term environmental thinking. No More Bottles championed the use of Purezza premium filtered water systems to reduce plastic dependency in hospitality venues. Hero Experiences Group shared its work with archaeologists and local authorities to create immersive, low-impact guest experiences that preserve the region's heritage and protect fragile desert ecosystems. The conversation also explored how innovation and sustainability must go hand in hand, with speakers noting the growing importance of tracking eco-impact, encouraging mindful consumption, and using technology to reward sustainable behaviours. More than just a networking event, Short Stay Circle marks the beginning of a collaborative movement aimed at elevating the standard of short stays across the region, through real-world conversations, peer support, and shared resources. Founder, Katherine Read shared that the inspiration behind Short Stay Circle stemmed from a desire to foster real connection and open dialogue within the region's fragmented short stay sector, a need that the event clearly brought to life. “I created Short Stay Circle because I saw a gap, not in tools or tech, but in connection. So many short-stay operators and boutique hosts in the region are doing incredible things, but they're doing it in isolation. This launch wasn't just about bringing people into a room, it was about creating a space where ideas, experiences, and challenges could be shared openly. Seeing the energy in that room and hearing the conversations sparked throughout the night really cemented the fact that this kind of community is not just wanted, it's needed.” Building on the success of the launch, the community will have an opportunity to reconvene in September for the second Short Stay Circle event, with more details to follow.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
GAP 3 Partners FZCO Becomes Dubai's First Regulated Virtual Asset Investment Advisor With Operational License From VARA
- Rank Platform Officially Announces TGE And $RAN Listing On MEXC
- Tbtc Becomes First To Power Gas Fees And Collateral On Mezo
- R0AR Lists On Bitmart: $1R0R Makes CEX Debut
- Magic Newton Foundation Redefines Fair Token Launches With $NEWT
- Castle Raises $1M To Bring Automated Bitcoin Treasury Solution To U.S. Businesses
- Bybit Expands Global Reach With Credit Card Crypto Purchases In 25+ Currencies And Cashback Rewards
CommentsNo comment