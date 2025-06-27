Short Stay Circle Launches With Strong Industry Turnout, Marking A New Chapter For Dubai's STR And Boutique Hosts

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) Dubai's short-term rental and boutique hospitality professionals gathered at Mama Shelter yesterday, June 25th, for the official launch of, a new industry-driven community initiative built to inspire collaboration, knowledge exchange, and innovation across the UAE's growing STR sector.

The launch event brought together operators, hosts, tech providers, consultants, and founders from across the hospitality ecosystem to explore the evolving landscape of guest experience, operations, and sustainable growth. From panel talks to breakout discussions, attendees gained insight into the real-time challenges and emerging trends shaping the future of short stays in the region.

The event spotlighted key voices from the hospitality space, including, Co-Founder & General Manager, Frying Pan Adventures,, Director, No More Bottles,, Group Marketing Director, Hero Experiences and, Founder & General Manager, Ride Skipper. From eco-conscious operations to cultural preservation, each speaker shared the tangible ways their businesses are embedding sustainability into both back-end systems and guest-facing experiences.

Frying Pan Adventures emphasised a zero-waste food approach, alongside efforts to re-educate guests and teams on the value of“going back to basics.” Ride Skipper discussed how its salaried driver model supports consistency, care, and longer-term environmental thinking. No More Bottles championed the use of Purezza premium filtered water systems to reduce plastic dependency in hospitality venues. Hero Experiences Group shared its work with archaeologists and local authorities to create immersive, low-impact guest experiences that preserve the region's heritage and protect fragile desert ecosystems. The conversation also explored how innovation and sustainability must go hand in hand, with speakers noting the growing importance of tracking eco-impact, encouraging mindful consumption, and using technology to reward sustainable behaviours.

More than just a networking event,marks the beginning of a collaborative movement aimed at elevating the standard of short stays across the region, through real-world conversations, peer support, and shared resources.

Founder, Katherine Read shared that the inspiration behind Short Stay Circle stemmed from a desire to foster real connection and open dialogue within the region's fragmented short stay sector, a need that the event clearly brought to life.

“I created Short Stay Circle because I saw a gap, not in tools or tech, but in connection. So many short-stay operators and boutique hosts in the region are doing incredible things, but they're doing it in isolation. This launch wasn't just about bringing people into a room, it was about creating a space where ideas, experiences, and challenges could be shared openly. Seeing the energy in that room and hearing the conversations sparked throughout the night really cemented the fact that this kind of community is not just wanted, it's needed.”

Building on the success of the launch, the community will have an opportunity to reconvene in September for the second Short Stay Circle event, with more details to follow.