Radiohub Launches Exploring Ireland Tourism Podcast - Showcasing Ireland's Top Attractions & Hidden Gems

Featuring award winning travel expert Fionn Davenport, writer of the Lonely Planet guide to Dublin

Dublin, Leinster , June 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RadioHub, a Dublin-based podcast production company, has announced the launch of Exploring Ireland, a new travel and tourism podcast designed to inspire and inform both international and domestic visitors. Featuring acclaimed travel writer Fionn Davenport-renowned for authoring the Lonely Planet guide to Dublin-the podcast offers expert insights, local stories, and insider tips to help listeners uncover Ireland's most iconic attractions and hidden gems.









Exploring Ireland podcast - Ann Marie Walsh & Daragh O' Sullivan in RadioHub's studio in Dublin

No more googling where to go and how to get there - 'Exploring Ireland' has all the travel advice you'll need for a vist to Ireland! Fionn Davenport, the award winning Irish travel writer and broadcaster who literally wrote the book about Dublin for Lonely Planet, gives his expert knowledge along with podcast host Dan McDermott and local guides Ann Marie Walsh and Daragh O' Sullivan. They discuss culture, history, how to get around with top tips on the best places to dine, stay and visit. Listen wherever you get your podcasts including Spotify, and Apple.

Exploring Ireland episode highlights include

Dublin - Must Visit Attractions features the Guinness Storehouse, Book of Kells and Dublin Castle as well as top pubs to visit, hidden gems and foodie destinations. Nearly 7 million international and 2 million domestic visitors come to Dublin annually, making the first episode of 'Exploring Ireland' a must-listen for any prospective tourists to Dublin.

Co Clare - a county brimming with iconic destinations including the Burren, the Wild Atlantic Way and the most visited natural attraction in Ireland the Cliffs of Moher. Hear why millions of visitors include Co Clare in their itinerary and tips on the best local food and beverages to try in the region and must-visit instagrammable destinations.

Kerry's Must Visit Attractions explores the rugged beauty of Kerry - with special guest hotelier Francis Brennan who provides valuable local insights on top places to visit. Killarney National Park, the Ring of Kerry and Skellig Michael all feature with Fionn Davenport's expert tips on hidden gems to help visitors plan a memorable trip to this iconic Irish destination.

Ireland's oldest city Waterford is full of inspiration for a visit to the county including Mount Congreve Gardens, House of Waterford Crystal and the family friendly Greenway - not to mention miles of glorious beaches! Guests include Clare Busher O'Sullivan of Visit Waterford and Cliona Purcell, the head curator of Waterford Treasures Museums who share their most loved destinations for any visitor to the city and county.

The Belfast episode is the ultimate guide to this vibrant city - home to landmarks like the Game of Thrones tour, the Titanic Quarter and the Ulster Museum. Hear insights into top places to visit, food and drink hotspots, and accommodation options with Fionn top recommendations.

In future episodes, 'Exploring Ireland' will showcase the best attractions nationwide including Ireland's Ancient East, Galway, the hidden heartlands, Donegal, Kilkenny and the Wild Atlantic Way. Subscribe to the mailing list here .

'Exploring Ireland' is a production of RadioHub , creators of bespoke podcasts and audio based in Dublin.

Listen wherever you get your podcasts including Spotify, and Apple.

Exploring Ireland podcast - reporters Ann Marie Walsh & Daragh O Sullivan in Guinness Storehouse, Dublin

