Cloudibn Launches Specialised Mobile VAPT Services For The US App Economy

MAIMI, FL, UNITED STATES, June 27, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- In response to rising mobile threats and increasing reliance on app-driven experiences, CloudIBN, a premier global cybersecurity and compliance firm, proudly announces the rollout of its Specialised Mobile Vulnerability Assessment and Penetration Testing (VA&PT) Services dedicated to the US App Economy. With the mobile landscape now a cornerstone of modern business, CloudIBN's targeted VAPT Services are designed to proactively detect, exploit, and remediate vulnerabilities, ensuring robust protection for users, revenue, and brand reputation.The Critical Need for Mobile App SecurityMobile usage has exploded in recent years, whether for banking, healthcare, e-commerce, or communication. But with this boom comes heightened risk. Key factors include:1. Insecure Data Storage: Apps often store sensitive information on devices without safe encryption, enabling attackers to bypass protections.2. Weak Server-Side Controls: Inadequate authentication and authorisation can let hackers gain access to API endpoints.3. Code Tampering & Reverse Engineering: Downloadable apps are exposed to modifications that bypass security checks.4. Dependency Risks: Most apps integrate external SDKs and APIs; a single weak link can expose entire systems.Despite investment in development, many organisations still lack structured, mobile-specific testing. CloudIBN's Mobile VA & PT Services step in to fill this gap, offering a rigorous, enterprise-grade security framework.Want to find and fix your app's hidden security risks?Schedule your free Mobile VA&PT consultation with CloudIBN today:What Are VA & PT Services-and Why They MatterVulnerability Assessment and Penetration Testing (VAPT) is a two-pronged methodology that:1. Identifies vulnerabilities through automated scans and static analysis.2. Confirms exploitability by simulating real-world attacks.Compared to a standard vulnerability scan, VAPT digs deeper-employing human-led methods to verify exploitative paths and delivering actionable findings. CloudIBN's offering not only finds vulnerabilities but exploits them under secure conditions, tests patches, and validates secure implementation.How It Works: Steps in Our Mobile VA&PT EngagementCloudIBN's methodical approach ensures no stone is left unturned:1. Planning & ScopingDefine app attack surface: platforms (iOS, Android), APIs, third-party SDKs.Understand compliance needs: PCI DSS, HIPAA, GDPR, etc.2. Static Analysis (SAST)Scan source code or decompiled binaries to find issues-hardcoded secrets, insecure crypto, poor input validation.3. Dynamic Analysis (DAST)Run the app in a controlled environment; monitor runtime activity, analyse network traffic, API calls, and storage.4. Manual Penetration TestingConduct in-depth attacks such as session hijacking, local storage tampering, man-in-the-middle (MITM), permission abuse, and reverse engineering.5. Exploitation & Proof-of-ConceptEthically exploit vulnerabilities, create documentation or PoC code to demonstrate risk level.6. Detailed ReportingProvide CVSS-based scoring, business impact summaries, technical reproduction steps, screenshots, and code snippets.7. Remediation Guidance & ReTestingWork directly with the development team to fix issues and re-run tests to confirm mitigation success.Ready to mobilise app security for millions of users? Our VAPT Security Services experts are just a call/email away:Why Mobile VA & PT Services Are More Important Than Ever1. Mobile malware incidents surged by 40% in the US last year.2. Over 70% of mobile apps contain at least one high-severity vulnerability.Average US data breach cost: $4.45 million, with consumer trust severely damaged in seconds.What Sets CloudIBN ApartFor over two decades, CloudIBN has been a trusted name in cybersecurity-here are the pillars of our success:1. Highly Certified Specialists: CREST, OSCP, CEH, CISSP expertise ensures professional and rigorous assessment.2. Adaptive Service Packages: Choose what you need-full-scale testing, maintenance audits, or managed retesting.3. Compliance-Centric Reporting: Aligns with OWASP Mobile Top 10, PCI DSS, HIPAA, GDPR, ISO 27001, NIST.Advanced Testing Tools: Hybrid manual + automated testing with AI anomaly detection.Proactive Partnership: Engaged teams, 24×7 support, and shared responsibility.Ready to mobilise app security for millions of users?Our VAPT Security Services experts are just a call away:Future-Focused Innovation in Mobile SecurityTo stay ahead of emerging threats, CloudIBN invests in:1. AI-Powered Exploit Prediction: Anticipating high-risk vulnerabilities before they are reported.2. Behavioral Threat Analytics: Detect anomalous app behavior with machine learning.3. DevSecOps Integration: Continuous security testing built into CI/CD pipelines.4. Honeypot-based App Trickery: Deploy decoy apps to trap real-world attackers and improve defense tactics.5. Clients gain access to these next-generation tools for future-proof app deployments.Make Mobile Security a Core CompetencyThe launch of CloudIBN's Specialised Mobile VAPT Audit Services marks a turning point for app security in the US. In an era of digital acceleration, mobile app risk has escalated-but proactive testing offers a clear defense. CloudIBN's end-to-end VA & PT Services bring unmatched expertise, compliance-ready frameworks, and rapid remediation to secure mobile platforms at scale.Related Services - Cybersecurity Services :About CloudIBNFounded in 1999, CloudIBN is an ISO 27001:2013, ISO 9001:2015 certified IT and Cybersecurity services provider. As a Microsoft Cloud Managed Services Partner, IBN specialises in VAPT, SIEM-SOAR consulting and deployment, cloud security, and compliance consulting. With a team of experienced lead auditors and cybersecurity specialists, IBN is committed to securing digital infrastructures worldwide

