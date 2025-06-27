Arma Group Announces Several Key Investments In The Egyptian Economy And Starts Operations At Bisco Misr

Hayel Saeed Anam & Co. (HSA Group), the multi-billion-dollar diversified conglomerate, through its investment arm in Egypt, Arma Group, announced a long-term investment plan covering several sectors in the Egyptian market over the next five years.

The announcement came during a ceremony hosted in Cairo by HSA Group to mark the official start of its operations at Bisco Misr, after securing all necessary regulatory approvals for the acquisition of Bisco Misr from Kellanova.

In his speech at the event, Mr. Dirhem Abdo Saeed Anam, Chairman of HSA Group, said:“Egypt holds a special place in our company's history as our group was among the first to invest in the country since the beginning of ARMA's operation in 1992. Our strong belief in Egypt's potential remains, due to its numerous advantages, global strategic location, robust trade relations, and investment-friendly legislation.”

“These investments will strengthen the group's contribution to Egypt's economic development and expand the country's industrial and commercial base - not only to meet domestic demand but also to serve regional and global markets,” he added.

HSA Group's overall investment roadmap also includes the creation of thousands of new job opportunities in the Egyptian market, contributing to Egypt's industrial and economic growth.

Commenting on the investment, Muneer Ahmed Hayel Saeed, Chairman of Arma Group and Board Member of HSA Group, said:“Today we celebrate the beginning of Arma Group operations at Bisco Misr, marking a major milestone for both Arma Group and Bisco Misr, bringing together two of the most iconic industrial FMCG brands in the country. HSA Group has over 50 years of experience in overseeing the successful operations of biscuit production in several countries in the region. Similarly, Arma has a renowned expertise in distribution, reach and knowledge in the Egyptian market. Together both HSA Group and Arma Group will contribute to the revival of Bisco Misr which is a brand with decades of heritage and an emotional connection to Egyptian consumers and is now ready to enter a new era of innovation and growth.”

“We will continue working to expand our product range to ensure the availability of Egyptian-made goods across the Middle East, Africa, and beyond, reflecting Arma Group's well-established brand portfolio and continued commitment to the Egyptian market.”

HSA Group currently employs approximately 35,000 people across 85 companies in more than 80 markets. The Group's existing biscuit brands, including Abu Walad and Teashop, already hold strong positions across the region, demonstrating HSA's extensive knowledge of the food production and manufacturing industries.

This significant investment and acquisition of Bisco Misr, further cements both HSA Group and Arma Group's long-term commitment to strategic growth in Egypt and the wider region, while safeguarding and revitalizing a brand that holds a special place in the hearts of Egyptian consumers.