Trident and Democratic Republic of Congo Sign Final Digital Identity Partnership and Launch Nationwide “DRCPass” Deployment
(MENAFN- NEWSBEAT WIRE) Trident Digital Tech Holdings Ltd. (“Trident” or the “Company,” NASDAQ: TDTH), a Singapore-based catalyst for digital transformation and Web 3.0 activation, today announced that it has signed the definitive public-private partnership (PPP) agreement with the Government of the Democratic Republic of Congo (“DRC” or “Republic”). The contract paves the way for nationwide deployment of “DRCPass,” the Republic’s robust national digital identification system, to be rolled out in phases with an accompanying public-education campaign.
The agreement represents the capstone of the collaboration framework established in December 2024 between Trident and the Office of the President, forming the cornerstone of the DRC’s e-government and digital-identity initiative. Under the accord, Trident is the Republic’s exclusive provider of electronic Know Your Customer (“e-KYC”) services, delivering the Web 3.0-based national digital identity.
e-KYC technology streamlines identity verification for organizations while enhancing security. Trident’s deployment will focus on four core use cases:
1. SIM-card registration: biometric-blockchain binding of the SIM to a verified citizen record, eradicating “ghost” lines and cutting operator-fraud losses and regulatory fines in real time.
2. Seamless access to e-government and business portals: with single-sign-on (SSO), Congolese can access and conduct transactions easily with public and private institutions through one log-in.
3. Digital payments enablement: one-click e-KYC that auto-scores risk and unlocks instant credit, driving formal financial access beyond the siloed, branch-first systems in use today.
4. Digital Citizen Identity: centralized and secure identity record that complements physical IDs, giving Congolese a verifiable digital credential for public and private-sector transactions.
After registering for their national ID, citizens will be able to download the “Tridentity” mobile application and enroll their DRCPass, which uses secure single-sign-on (SSO) to access authorized applications and websites.
“Over the past several months our teams have worked hand-in-hand with the DRC government to prepare for this moment. We commend the Republic’s leadership for embracing a digital future and look forward to supporting a nationwide rollout that others in Africa will surely emulate,” said Soon Huat Lim, Founder, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Trident.
“Today marks more than the signing of a partnership contract with Trident Digital Tech; it marks a defining chapter in the digital rebirth of our nation. By launching the national digital identification system, we lay a cornerstone for a Democratic Republic of Congo that is digitally sovereign, financially inclusive, and resilient to tomorrow’s challenges. As we begin phased
deployment of DRCPass, we are not merely adopting innovation; we are shaping the future of governance in Africa,” said H.E. Augustin Kibassa Maliba, Minister of Posts, Telecommunications and Digital Affairs of the DRC.
According to GSMA Intelligence, the DRC has more than 80 million mobile subscribers and an expanding base of banked citizens populations that will directly benefit from secure e-KYC services.
