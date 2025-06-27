Global Bioplastics Market Accelerates Toward 5,634.6 Kilotons By 2029
|
Report Metric
|
Details
|
Base year considered
|
2023
|
Forecast period considered
|
2024-2029
|
Base year market size
|
2060.9 kilotons
|
Market size forecast
|
5634.6 kilotons
|
Growth rate
|
CAGR of 18.3% for the forecast period of 2024-2029
|
Segments covered
|
Raw Material Type, Type, Application, End-Use Industry
|
Regions covered
|
North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America,
Middle East and Africa
|
Countries covered
|
U.S., Canada, Mexico, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, the
U.K., Portugal, Sweden, Hungary, Romania, the Czech
Republic, China, India, Japan, Australia, South Korea,
Thailand, Indonesia, Singapore, Malaysia, Vietnam, Brazil,
Argentina, Colombia, Paraguay, Peru
|
Market drivers
|
. Carbon Neutrality and Mounting Bioplastic
Consumption.
. Growing Bioplastic End-Use Applications.
Interesting facts:
-
Leading companies in the bioplastics industry are expanding production in the Asia-Pacific region. For instance, NatureWorks LLC in October 2023 bagan the construction of a fully integrated Ingeo PLA biopolymer plant in Thailand, which is expected to begin operations in 2025. The manufacturing facility will produce bioplastics for the entire Asia-Pacific region.
Many industry leaders are forming partnerships and collaborations with universities. These alliances give them access to skilled researchers, specialists, and engineers with expertise in bioplastics. Additionally, academic research can be more cost-effective, as sharing expenses with universities is often less costly than conducting research internally.
Certain bacteria and microorganisms have the ability to produce bioplastics in the laboratory. Through the fermentation process, PHA bioplastics can be generated using these bacteria and microorganisms.
Emerging startups
-
Buyoplastic is a Vietnam-based company that offers patented technology for bioplastics. The company has developed a proprietary method that converts bio-waste into bioplastics. This technology can produce both flexible and rigid bioplastics for use in the packaging and medical industries.
Emnandi Bioplastics manufactures PLA, PBAT, PHA, and PBS bioplastics. The company provides non-single-use bioplastics specifically designed for medical, packaging, and fiber sectors. These bioplastics are suitable for filament extrusion, injection molding, thermoforming, blowing, and laminating procedures.
The report addresses the following questions:What is the projected size and growth rate of the market?
. In terms of volume, the global bioplastics market is projected to grow from 2,060.9 kilotons in 2023 to 5,634.6 kilotons in 2029 at a CAGR of 18.3% during the forecast period. Which market segments are covered in the report?
. The bioplastics market is segmented on the basis of raw material types, types, applications, and end-use industries. Which end-use segment will be dominant through 2029?
. The packaging segment will be dominant through the forecast period. Which region has the largest share of the market?
. Asia-Pacific holds the largest market share.
Market leaders include:
-
ARKEMA
BASF
BIOME BIOPLASTICS
CARDIA BIOPLASTICS
DANIMER SCIENTIFIC
LG CHEM
LYONDELLBASELL INDUSTRIES HOLDINGS B.V.
NATUREWORKS LLC.
MITSUBISHI CHEMICAL GROUP CORP.
NOVAMONT S.P.A.
PLANTIC
SABIC
TORAY INDUSTRIES INC.
TOTALENERGIES CORBION
ZHEJIANG HISUN BIOMATERIALS CO. LTD.
Related reports include:
Sustainable Plastic Packaging: Global Markets : This report analyzes the sustainable plastic packaging market by packaging type-recycled (R-PET, R-PE, R-PP, R-PS, and others such as R-PVC and R-PLA), reusable, and bioplastic (biodegradable and non-biodegradable). The end-user segments include food and beverage, industrial and chemical, healthcare, and personal and home care. The analysis covers global and regional levels, with revenue estimates in millions of U.S. dollars.
Biodegradable Polymers: Global Markets and Technologies : This report covers the types of biodegradable polymers and their end-use industries. Estimated volumes are based on manufacturers' total production, with projections in kilotons (unadjusted for inflation). The market is segmented by type (PLA, starch blends, PBAT, PHA, cellulose films, PBS), end use (packaging, fibers, agriculture, medical, electronics, automotive, others), and region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa).
Purchase a copy of the report direct from BCC Research.
For further information on any of these reports or to make a purchase, contact [email protected] .
About BCC Research
BCC Research market research reports provide objective, unbiased measurement and assessment of market opportunities. Our experienced industry analysts' goal is to help you make informed business decisions free of noise and hype.
Contact Us
Corporate HQ: 50 Milk St., Ste. 16, Boston, MA 02109, USA
Email: [email protected]
Phone: +1 781-489-7301
For media inquiries, email [email protected] or visit our media page for access to our market research library.
Any data and analysis extracted from this press release must be accompanied by a statement identifying BCC Research LLC as the source and publisher.
Logo:
SOURCE BCC Research LLCWANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers 9k+
Digital Media
Outlets 270k+
Journalists
Opted In GET STARTED
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
GAP 3 Partners FZCO Becomes Dubai's First Regulated Virtual Asset Investment Advisor With Operational License From VARA
- Rank Platform Officially Announces TGE And $RAN Listing On MEXC
- Tbtc Becomes First To Power Gas Fees And Collateral On Mezo
- R0AR Lists On Bitmart: $1R0R Makes CEX Debut
- Magic Newton Foundation Redefines Fair Token Launches With $NEWT
- Castle Raises $1M To Bring Automated Bitcoin Treasury Solution To U.S. Businesses
- Bybit Expands Global Reach With Credit Card Crypto Purchases In 25+ Currencies And Cashback Rewards
CommentsNo comment