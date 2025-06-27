Global Bioplastics Market Accelerates Toward 5,634.6 Kilotons By 2029

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) "Bioplastics are reshaping the packaging, automotive, and consumer goods sectors with sustainable alternatives. Backed by rising demand and strong regulatory support, the market is set for consistent growth in the years ahead." BOSTON, June 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the latest study from BCC Research, " Global Markets and Technologies for Bioplastics " is expected to increase in terms of volume from 2,431.9 kilotons in 2024 to 5,634.6 kilotons by the end of 2029, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 18.3% from 2024 through 2029. This report offers insights into the global bioplastics industry, analyzing its segmentation by raw material (sugarcane, corn starch, and cassava), type (biodegradable and biobased/non-degradable), application (films, bottles, containers, and electronic casings), end-use industry (packaging, textiles, automotive, and agriculture), and region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, and the Middle East and Africa). Volume estimates, measured in kilotons, are based on total manufacturer production. The study presents a comprehensive discussion of industry trends, drivers, and market opportunities. The significance of bioplastics is further increased by the precise regulatory frameworks established by various governments regarding the use of traditional plastics and their waste. These policies not only address plastic waste concerns but also encourage manufacturers to enter the bioplastics market through support for biodegradable plastics and sustainable packaging solutions. The factors driving the market include: Carbon Neutrality and Mounting Bioplastic Consumption: With an increasing global focus on climate change, governments and industries are setting carbon neutrality targets. Bioplastics, made from renewable resources, offer a lower carbon footprint than traditional plastics. As a result, companies are turning to bioplastics to meet sustainability goals, comply with regulations, and appeal to environmentally conscious consumers-leading to a steady rise in bioplastic production and use. Growing Bioplastic End-Use Applications: Bioplastics are no longer limited to packaging. Today, they are used across sectors ranging automotive interiors and consumer electronics to agriculture and textiles. This expansion into diverse applications is creating new demand, pushing manufacturers to scale production to serve multiple industries looking for greener material alternatives. Request a sample copy of the global market for bioplastics report . Report Synopsis

Report Metric Details Base year considered 2023 Forecast period considered 2024-2029 Base year market size 2060.9 kilotons Market size forecast 5634.6 kilotons Growth rate CAGR of 18.3% for the forecast period of 2024-2029 Segments covered Raw Material Type, Type, Application, End-Use Industry Regions covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa Countries covered U.S., Canada, Mexico, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, the U.K., Portugal, Sweden, Hungary, Romania, the Czech Republic, China, India, Japan, Australia, South Korea, Thailand, Indonesia, Singapore, Malaysia, Vietnam, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Paraguay, Peru Market drivers . Carbon Neutrality and Mounting Bioplastic Consumption. . Growing Bioplastic End-Use Applications.

Leading companies in the bioplastics industry are expanding production in the Asia-Pacific region. For instance, NatureWorks LLC in October 2023 bagan the construction of a fully integrated Ingeo PLA biopolymer plant in Thailand, which is expected to begin operations in 2025. The manufacturing facility will produce bioplastics for the entire Asia-Pacific region.

Many industry leaders are forming partnerships and collaborations with universities. These alliances give them access to skilled researchers, specialists, and engineers with expertise in bioplastics. Additionally, academic research can be more cost-effective, as sharing expenses with universities is often less costly than conducting research internally. Certain bacteria and microorganisms have the ability to produce bioplastics in the laboratory. Through the fermentation process, PHA bioplastics can be generated using these bacteria and microorganisms.

Buyoplastic is a Vietnam-based company that offers patented technology for bioplastics. The company has developed a proprietary method that converts bio-waste into bioplastics. This technology can produce both flexible and rigid bioplastics for use in the packaging and medical industries.

Emnandi Bioplastics manufactures PLA, PBAT, PHA, and PBS bioplastics. The company provides non-single-use bioplastics specifically designed for medical, packaging, and fiber sectors. These bioplastics are suitable for filament extrusion, injection molding, thermoforming, blowing, and laminating procedures.

. In terms of volume, the global bioplastics market is projected to grow from 2,060.9 kilotons in 2023 to 5,634.6 kilotons in 2029 at a CAGR of 18.3% during the forecast period.. The bioplastics market is segmented on the basis of raw material types, types, applications, and end-use industries.. The packaging segment will be dominant through the forecast period.. Asia-Pacific holds the largest market share.

ARKEMA

BASF

BIOME BIOPLASTICS

CARDIA BIOPLASTICS

DANIMER SCIENTIFIC

LG CHEM

LYONDELLBASELL INDUSTRIES HOLDINGS B.V.

NATUREWORKS LLC.

MITSUBISHI CHEMICAL GROUP CORP.

NOVAMONT S.P.A.

PLANTIC

SABIC

TORAY INDUSTRIES INC.

TOTALENERGIES CORBION ZHEJIANG HISUN BIOMATERIALS CO. LTD.

