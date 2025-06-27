Creative Biogene Launches Host Cell Protein Assay Kits To Enhance Quality Assurance In Biomanufacturing

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, June 27, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Creative Biogene, one of the leading biotechnology products and services providers, aiming to accelerate research in the biotech and biopharmaceutical fields, recently announced the release of its host cell protein assay kits to ensure scientists' satisfaction in a timely and professional manner.

HCP measurements are critical quality-control steps in biopharmaceutical development because the presence of these impurities in the final product can potentially interfere with drug efficacy, induce an undesired immune response, or impact drug stability. Biopharmaceutical manufacturers monitor HCPs to demonstrate reproducibility of their purification process, ensure HCP clearance and perform product lot release testing.

Creative Biogene specializes in host cell protein (HCP) testing, which is critical to ensuring the safety and efficacy of biopharmaceutical products. With advanced technology and sophisticated equipment, Creative Biogene offers a range of services to help researchers and developers explore reliable biotherapeutics, using a variety of methods for HCP testing , including enzyme-linked immunosorbent assay (ELISA), western blot, 2D gel electrophoresis, and mass spectrometry (MS). Host cell protein testing is critical. If not controlled, these proteins can cause adverse immunogenic reactions in patients, compromising the safety and efficacy of biopharmaceuticals. Creative Biogene's powerful testing services can reduce these risks and ensure that customers' products meet international quality standards.

"Creative Biogene's mission is to provide customers with reliable and accurate host cell protein testing results. We understand the critical role HCP testing plays in biopharmaceutical development and are committed to providing timely, professional services that meet the highest quality standards." said Marcia Brady, Marketing Director of Creative Biogene. "The expertise of our team combined with our advanced facilities enables us to meet the unique needs of our customers."

At the core of Creative Biogene's success is its experienced and professional team. Team members have backgrounds in molecular biology, biochemistry, and analytical chemistry, and this expertise ensures that clients receive the comprehensive analysis and actionable insights they need during drug development. In addition to providing HCP testing services, Creative Biogene also offers related products, including host cell protein detection kits that can be used independently by researchers.

Creative Biogene is committed to building long-term partnerships with its customers, and the company prides itself on understanding the nuances of biotechnology research challenges and is always ready to provide customized solutions that meet customer goals.

Creative Biogene provides best-in-class analytical tools and solutions to help companies developing therapeutic proteins, vaccines, antibodies, plasma derivatives and gene therapies to ensure the safety of biotherapeutics prior to human trials.

