ASAPP Financial Technology Launches ASAPP OXP® Version 22.0, Enhancing Address Accuracy And Reporting Intelligence

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, June 27, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- ASAPP Financial Technology is proud to announce the release of ASAPP OXPVersion 22.0 , delivering significant enhancements to its Origination and Engagement capabilities. This latest version introduces improved rural address handling and a powerful new reporting infrastructure, designed to elevate both member and staff experiences across Canadian credit unions and financial institutions.Smarter Address Handling for Rural ApplicantsVersion 22.0 introduces advanced logic for rural address validation, ensuring greater accuracy and user control. When Canada Post cannot locate an exact match, the system now intelligently selects the closest available address. New validation checks also prevent incorrect data entry by rejecting addresses outside the original postal code or province. Applicants are prompted to manually confirm their address when necessary, improving data integrity and user experience.Robust Reporting Infrastructure with Power BI IntegrationTo support deeper insights and operational efficiency, ASAPP has launched a dedicated Microsoft Azure Data Reporting Service. This secure infrastructure provides nightly-updated, flattened reporting extracts, enabling Client-Partners to access critical data through templated Power BI dashboards or their own customized reports.Empowering Client-Partners with Actionable InsightsThe release of templated Power BI dashboards provides immediate value, allowing Client-Partners to visualize and act on key performance indicators. These dashboards are fully customizable and compatible with internal Power BI licenses, offering flexibility and scalability.“Version 22.0 reflects our commitment to continuous innovation and Client-Partner success,” said Steve Sauve, Chief Product Officer of ASAPP Financial Technology.“By enhancing address accuracy and unlocking new reporting capabilities, we're helping our Client-Partners deliver more personalized, data-driven experiences with less room for errors and guesswork.”-30-About ASAPP Financial TechnologyASAPP Financial Technology provides Customer Experience Software that supports regulated financial institutions as they Originate, Onboard, Understand, and Grow their Customer Relationships. In Canada, the ASAPP OXP| Omnichannel Experience Platform has helped over 50 Canadian credit unions create sustainable competitive advantages to compete against direct-to-consumer fintech solutions. In the United States, the bank OXP| Omnichannel Experience Platform delivers Origination and Engagement feature sets that leverage our experience gained supporting Canadian financial institutions, while delivering a solution that adapts to the challenges and opportunities for the US credit union and community bank markets.

