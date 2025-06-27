Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
2025-06-27 10:07:57
(MENAFN- Baystreet) 09:55 AM EST - PRO Real Estate Investment Trust : Announced the successful completion of its previously announced acquisition of a 100% interest in a portfolio of six high-quality industrial properties located in Winnipeg, Manitoba totaling 678,177 square feet of GLA for an aggregate purchase price of $96.5 million (excluding closing costs) from Parkit Enterprise Inc. representing approximately $142 per square foot and a mid-six percent capitalization rate. PRO Real Estate Investment Trust shares are trading up $0.02 at $5.73.

