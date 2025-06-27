403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
PRO Real Estate Investment Trust
(MENAFN- Baystreet) 09:55 AM EST - PRO Real Estate Investment Trust : Announced the successful completion of its previously announced acquisition of a 100% interest in a portfolio of six high-quality industrial properties located in Winnipeg, Manitoba totaling 678,177 square feet of GLA for an aggregate purchase price of $96.5 million (excluding closing costs) from Parkit Enterprise Inc. representing approximately $142 per square foot and a mid-six percent capitalization rate. PRO Real Estate Investment Trust shares are trading up $0.02 at $5.73.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
GAP 3 Partners FZCO Becomes Dubai's First Regulated Virtual Asset Investment Advisor With Operational License From VARA
- Rank Platform Officially Announces TGE And $RAN Listing On MEXC
- Tbtc Becomes First To Power Gas Fees And Collateral On Mezo
- R0AR Lists On Bitmart: $1R0R Makes CEX Debut
- Magic Newton Foundation Redefines Fair Token Launches With $NEWT
- Castle Raises $1M To Bring Automated Bitcoin Treasury Solution To U.S. Businesses
- Bybit Expands Global Reach With Credit Card Crypto Purchases In 25+ Currencies And Cashback Rewards
CommentsNo comment