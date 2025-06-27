Latvia Boosts Coastal Response Capability With New Aviation Funding
The allocated funds will be used to cover operational expenses related to essential services such as:
Search and rescue operations
Medical air transport
Humanitarian logistics
Pilot training flights in support of military and civil-military functions
The Liepāja airfield plays a vital role as a backup aviation support point for Latvia's National Armed Forces, in addition to the Ventspils airfield. Its use is crucial to reducing response times during urgent search and rescue missions along Latvia's western coast.
This funding is grounded in an existing tripartite agreement between the Ministry of Defense, the Liepāja municipal government, and the airport authority. The agreement outlines the obligations of the airport to provide public-interest services and defines the mechanism for financial compensation.
The support underscores Latvia's commitment to strengthening its national security infrastructure and ensuring readiness for dual-use operations, both military and civilian.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
GAP 3 Partners FZCO Becomes Dubai's First Regulated Virtual Asset Investment Advisor With Operational License From VARA
- Rank Platform Officially Announces TGE And $RAN Listing On MEXC
- Tbtc Becomes First To Power Gas Fees And Collateral On Mezo
- R0AR Lists On Bitmart: $1R0R Makes CEX Debut
- Magic Newton Foundation Redefines Fair Token Launches With $NEWT
- Castle Raises $1M To Bring Automated Bitcoin Treasury Solution To U.S. Businesses
- Bybit Expands Global Reach With Credit Card Crypto Purchases In 25+ Currencies And Cashback Rewards
CommentsNo comment