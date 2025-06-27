Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Latvia Boosts Coastal Response Capability With New Aviation Funding

Latvia Boosts Coastal Response Capability With New Aviation Funding


2025-06-27 10:05:39
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 27. The Latvian Cabinet of Ministers has approved the Ministry of Defense's proposal to allocate €100,000 in co-financing to Aviasabiedrība“Liepāja” Ltd. (Liepāja International Airport)to support the provision of public interest services in the field of civil-military cooperation, Trend reports.

The allocated funds will be used to cover operational expenses related to essential services such as:

Search and rescue operations

Medical air transport

Humanitarian logistics

Pilot training flights in support of military and civil-military functions

The Liepāja airfield plays a vital role as a backup aviation support point for Latvia's National Armed Forces, in addition to the Ventspils airfield. Its use is crucial to reducing response times during urgent search and rescue missions along Latvia's western coast.

This funding is grounded in an existing tripartite agreement between the Ministry of Defense, the Liepāja municipal government, and the airport authority. The agreement outlines the obligations of the airport to provide public-interest services and defines the mechanism for financial compensation.

The support underscores Latvia's commitment to strengthening its national security infrastructure and ensuring readiness for dual-use operations, both military and civilian.

MENAFN27062025000187011040ID1109732731

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search