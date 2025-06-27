Carnal Launches Nationwide, Bringing Michelin-Trained Craft To Everyday Snacking

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Founded by Michelin-trained chefs James Zamory, Aaron Saurer, and Sean McDermott – alumni of celebrated kitchens like Eleven Madison Park and The NoMad – Carnal first made waves in 2014 at Brooklyn's iconic Smorgasburg. In 2020, they brought that same primal, flavor-forward philosophy across the country to Bellingham, WA, opening the acclaimed Carnal restaurant. This year, the team launched Carnal's gourmet meat snack line as a portable extension of their culinary roots, beginning with Black Truffle & Black Garlic Beef Sticks and followed by the new Umami Cut Jerky.

"Carnal started as a fire-lit stall at Smorgasburg, driven by a shared obsession for bold, primal flavor," said partner, Skip Williamson. "We carried that same spirit into our restaurant and now are bringing that Michelin-level craft to everyday snacking."

Carnal's hero product, the Black Truffle & Black Garlic Beef Stick, raised the bar for portable indulgence with its rich, smoky flavor, clean snap, and zero sugar formulation. The new Umami Cut Jerky builds on that legacy, featuring high-quality cuts of beef infused with aged soy, fermented black garlic, and spring black truffle. The result is a decadent, savory chew with layered depth and a steak-like texture.

"With our Beef Sticks, we reimagined the everyday snack. With the Jerky, we pushed even further," said Chef James Zamory, co-founder of Carnal. "We treated it like any dish we'd create in our kitchen – balanced, deeply flavored, and texturally memorable. Working with Aaron and Sean, we harnessed the umami punch of black garlic and black truffle and lifted them to new heights with a unique supporting cast of flavors not found in other meat snacks."

Carnal already has more product innovations on the horizon and will also be showcasing their current lineup at the Fancy Food Show in New York City this weekend (Booth #5547B). For more information or to purchase Carnal, please visit carnaljerky .

About Carnal:

Carnal crafts gourmet beef sticks and jerky that deliver bold, layered flavor and primal satisfaction in every bite. Founded by Michelin-trained chefs James Zamory, Aaron Saurer, and Sean McDermott – alumni of legendary kitchens like Eleven Madison Park and The NoMad – Carnal brings fine-dining precision to the everyday snack. With a mission to smash the snacking standard, Carnal elevates flavor through Michelin mastery and relentless craft, delivering portable indulgence that sets a new benchmark. Carnal is available on carnaljerky and Amazon. For more information, visit carnaljerky .

