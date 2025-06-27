WHP Global Announces Partnership With Batra Group To Launch Vera Wang Ready-To-Wear Collection Across UK & Europe

"This is an entirely new experience for VERA WANG as we have never before offered product at this price point, for this segment of the market, and at this level of geographical penetration," said Vera Wang . "I look forward to partnering with Batra Group in creating a collection of specific pieces that reflect my love for wardrobing with a sophisticated, nonchalant and versatile attitude, one that resonates across all age groups, cultures and borders."

"With the introduction of our new luxury division at The Batra Group, we are thrilled to launch the VERA WANG ready-to-wear collection in the UK and Europe. VERA WANG is an iconic name in global luxury, and we are honoured to collaborate directly with Vera herself, and with the support of WHP Global, we look forward to bringing her signature creativity and innovation to new markets," said Rajiv Batra, Director of Batra Group .

"We see our partnership with the Batra Group as an integral step in the global expansion of VERA WANG-one of three core pillars in our long-term growth strategy for the brand," added Yehuda Shmidman, Founder, Chairman and CEO of WHP Global . "This strategy includes geographic expansion, media initiatives, and the introduction of hospitality projects-all centered around the powerful brand that Vera Wang built."

The Luxury Division of the Batra Group is based in London and will oversee the development, production, and distribution of the new RTW collection, with plans to launch across premium retail partners, specialty boutiques, and dedicated Vera Wang flagship locations throughout the region.

ABOUT VERA WANG

As a native New Yorker, Vera Wang has enjoyed a celebrated career at the forefront of fashion, first as an ex-Senior Fashion Editor at American Vogue for nearly two decades, followed by two years as a design director for all women's accessories at Ralph Lauren. In 1990, Vera Wang created her own brand by bringing a distinct FASHION edge to the traditional world of bridal.

In 1991, Vera Wang created a unique collection of Made-To-Order couture clothing for VIP and celebrity clients, which continues to this day, with a history of extraordinary moments both on the red carpet and for incredible, memorable brides.

In 2000, Vera Wang launched her highly acclaimed ready-to-wear collection. The Council of Fashion Designers of America honored Vera Wang by naming her "Womenswear Designer of the Year" in 2005. Known for her nonchalant approach to style and luxury, Vera Wang's ready-to-wear collections resonate with her sophisticated minimalism, signature layering, and intentional attention to detail.

The Vera Wang brand reflects her very personal sense of style, which goes beyond core bridal and ready-to-wear, into publishing, fragrance, beauty, accessories and home.

ABOUT WHP GLOBAL

WHP Global ( ) is a leading brand management platform founded in 2019 to acquire and grow consumer brands. Its portfolio includes 12+ powerful brands across fashion, sports, and hardgoods, generating over $7 billion in annual retail sales across 80+ countries. Headquartered in New York with offices worldwide, WHP Global partners with more than 200 leading operators and drives strategic value through proprietary initiatives, including an internal AI Taskforce.

For brand news and updates, follow WHP Global on Instagram and LinkedIn .

ABOUT BATRA GROUP

Batra Group, founded in 1949, is a global organisation specialising in brand licensing, design, sourcing, and distribution. Serving the EMEA region for licensed brands while providing sourcing and supply solutions worldwide, the company remains 100% family-owned. Batra Group manages a diverse portfolio of more than 25 brands, collaborates with over 400 partners, and reaches more than 5,000 retail doors. Its brand portfolio includes renowned names such as Reebok, Fila, Juicy Couture, Russell Athletic, Hunter Boots, Hi-Tec, Hoodrich, Pony, Sergio Tacchini and Dirty London.

For more information, visit .

