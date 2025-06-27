Zaminer Expands Clean-Energy Cloud Mining Globally Following G7 Green Push

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) UK-registered platform taps renewable energy and AI to offer greener, smarter mining during digital economy surge

London, UK, June 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Following increased global momentum for green energy at the recent G7 summit, ZA Miner is expanding its sustainable cloud mining services worldwide. By deploying renewable-powered data centres and AI-optimized infrastructure, ZA Miner makes it easier-and more eco-conscious-for users to earn crypto through cloud mining.









Aligning with Global Green Initiatives

Just as G7 leaders prioritize clean energy investments, ZA Miner is rolling out a strategic deployment of sustainable mining rigs across solar and wind-rich countries in Europe, North America, and Asia. The goal is to reduce reliance on fossil fuels and deliver cost-effective, low-carbon crypto mining to users worldwide.

How ZA Miner Makes a Difference



● Renewable-powered data centres : Leveraging solar, wind, and hydro installations to run clean, efficient crypto mining operations.



● AI-driven energy scheduling : Smart algorithms allocate mining resources dynamically, optimizing profitability while minimizing environmental impact.

● Fully managed, no-risk setup : Users can start mining Bitcoin, Dogecoin, and Litecoin with a few taps-no equipment, no technical barriers.



Simple Entry, Transparent Rewards

ZA Miner's platform is built for ease and clarity:



● One-click contracts : Choose between short or long-term packages with guaranteed transparency.



● Auto settlement : Daily payouts sent directly-no need for manual tracking.

● Secure and regulated : UK-registered and compliant, with cold wallet and cloud-enabled security protocols.



What This Means for Users

This initiative aims to open cloud mining to a broader audience, whether you're a beginner or an experienced investor. No hardware, no electricity bills-just a secure, greener route to participate in the crypto economy.

How to Get Started



1. Visit zaminer.com or download the ZA Miner app



2. Register in under a minute



3. Pick your desired contract and let Green Cloud Computing work for you

4. Monitor earnings and withdraw or reinvest seamlessly



Final Take

With the G7's renewed focus on sustainability, ZA Miner's global push in green cloud mining is timely and bold. Combining renewable energy, AI optimisation, and accessible contract structures, ZA Miner offers a forward-looking pathway into responsible and efficient crypto mining.







About ZA Miner

ZA Miner is a UK-registered cloud mining platform that offers secure, sustainable, and user-friendly cryptocurrency mining services. Designed for global accessibility, ZA Miner combines renewable energy infrastructure, AI-optimized mining technology, and robust security systems to deliver a seamless and transparent mining experience.

Visit the official website for more details [ ]

Disclaimer: The information provided in this press release does not constitute an investment solicitation, nor does it constitute investment advice, financial advice, or trading recommendations. Cryptocurrency mining and staking involve risks and the possibility of losing funds. It is strongly recommended that you perform due diligence before investing or trading in cryptocurrencies and securities, including consulting a professional financial advisor.

