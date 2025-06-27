XRP News: Nimanode AI Agent Marketplace Nears Launch As Presale Surges Through Major Investors Demand

LEEDS, United Kingdom, June 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Something surreal has been rumbling inside the XRP ecosystem and early participants and major investors are currently taking advantage of it. Nimanode , the pioneering no-code AI agent platform built natively on the XRP Ledger, is nearing the launch of its Zero-Code AI Agent Builder and AI Agent Marketplace.

Quickly becoming one of the hottest opportunities in the DeFi space this year, the in native $NMA token has quickly filled almost 30% of it's Presale allocation which has given investors confidence in the potential DeFi breakout of the year.

Why the Hype about Nimanode

Nimanode agents aren't just simple bots.Their agents think, analyze, and execute on-chain tasks ranging from:

Smart Contract Generation: AI that turns plain-English prompts into executable XRPL Hook contracts.

DeFi Yield Optimization: Self-directed agents that shift capital between pools to maximize APY.

Risk Monitoring: Agents that scan wallets and contracts to flag malicious activity in real-time.

Web3 Customer Support: Deployable support agents that run 24/7 across DAO forums, dApps, and more.

RWA Compliance: Regulatory agents that keep tokenized assets aligned with local frameworks.

And all of it can be created from a zero-code interface, allowing creators, DAOs, or institutions to launch an entire automated ecosystem in minutes.

$NMA Token: Offering Real Utility

At the heart of the Nimanode ecosystem lies $NMA , the platform's native utility token. $NMA will be used for:



Activating and deploying AI agents

Accessing customized modules and agent logic

Participating in DAO governance for platform upgrades

Powering transactions within the agent marketplace Rewarding top-performing and widely-used agents



Early Participants are already getting positioned in one of the most talked about DeFi opportunities, expected to deliver exceptional returns as a 25% return on DEX Listing is already planned for $NMA.

$NMA Presale

What's Next for Nimanode

The launch of its Zero-Code AI Agent Builder and AI Agent Marketplace will be coming shortly after the Presale has been concluded. Community members will be granted first perks as platform creators, earn staking bonus, and gain rewards for beta testing their protocol.

Nimanode's emergence offers a timely opportunity to capture investor interest who missed out on early rally of FET, RNDR and AGIX. Nimanode is building an ecosystem that thrives on its infrastructure to rival top AI platforms.

Don't miss out! Head to the Nimanode Presale Page now and claim your $NMA tokens before this early opportunity slips away! Participation details are easy and can be clearly seen on their page.

Stay Connected with Nimanode

Website:

Twitter/X:

Telegram:

Documentation:

Contact:

Nick Lambert

...

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at