US Biostimulants Market: Driving Sustainable Agriculture To New Heights

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Delray Beach, FL, June 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a recent report published by MarketsandMarkets, theis estimated to reach USD 7.84 billion by 2030, growing from USD 4.46 billion in 2025, achieving a strong CAGR of 11.9%. This impressive growth is largely attributed to increasing demand for sustainable agricultural practices and the rising awareness about the benefits of biostimulants.

The US Biostimulants Market: A Dominant Force

The United States occupies a significant position in the global biostimulants market due to its expansive commercial agriculture sector and advanced agri-tech infrastructure. The country's intensive production of wheat, corn, and soybeans necessitates innovative approaches for nutrition and crop yield optimization. In response, biostimulants have emerged as a vital component, providing improved soil health and resilience to abiotic stressors.

Government policies supporting organic farming have further bolstered the market. Programs such as the USDA Organic Certification and the Farm to Fork initiative in the EU have inspired similar efforts in the US, promoting the use of sustainable inputs like biostimulants. These policies, combined with increasing consumer demand for residue-free and high-quality produce, have significantly driven market expansion.

Factors Driving Growth

Several factors are contributing to the US biostimulants market growth :



Increasing awareness of the benefits of biostimulants in improving crop yield and quality.

Advancements in biostimulant formulations and extraction technologies.

Growing emphasis on reducing chemical fertilizer usage. Strong focus on sustainable agriculture and soil health improvement.

Leading Segments and Applications

Biostimulants such as humic substances, seaweed extracts, amino acids, and mineral-based products dominate the market. These are administered through various modes such as foliar treatments, soil treatments , and seed treatments , making them highly adaptable across different crop types.

The Road Ahead

With a favorable climate for innovation, significant governmental support, and growing consumer demand for sustainable agriculture, the US biostimulants market is poised for substantial growth. As farmers and stakeholders continue to recognize the benefits of these solutions, biostimulants will play a pivotal role in shaping the future of agriculture in the United States.

In conclusion, the biostimulants market is set to revolutionize agriculture by providing an eco-friendly, effective, and sustainable approach to crop production, making it an essential component for farmers across the US and the globe.

Leading Players Shaping the US Biostimulants Market Landscape



FMC Corporation (US)

Corteva (US)

Gowan Company (US) J.M. Huber Corporation (US)

These American firms have been at the forefront of biostimulant innovation, focusing on areas such as enhanced plant nutrition, soil health, and sustainable agriculture. They have invested heavily in research and development and formed strategic alliances, making them pivotal in shaping the market both in the United States and globally.

The US Biostimulants Market is evolving quickly. Get the latest market research and growth forecasts to plan your next move with confidence.

Key Questions Addressed by US Biostimulants Market



What are biostimulants?

Biostimulants are naturally-derived or synthetic substances that fundamentally alter the plant's physiological processes to enhance nutrient uptake, stress tolerance, and crop quality. Unlike traditional fertilizers that directly feed plants, biostimulants work at the cellular level to optimize the plant's own biological machinery. Think of them as metabolic enhancers rather than nutritional supplements.

What makes biostimulants unique is their ability to trigger specific gene expression pathways that improve root architecture, enhance photosynthetic efficiency, and activate the plant's natural defense mechanisms. From my field observations, I've seen how microbial biostimulants create beneficial symbiotic relationships in the rhizosphere, essentially expanding the plant's root system functionality through microbial partners.



What is the size of the US biostimulants market?

The US biostimulants market represents a significant portion of the global market. While specific US market data varies, the American market typically accounts for 25-30% of global biostimulant consumption. The rapid growth reflects increasing adoption among progressive growers who've witnessed measurable ROI improvements in their operations.



What methods are used to apply biostimulants?

Through years of field trials, I've identified five primary application methods, each optimized for specific physiological targets:

Seed treatment application - Applied at 2-5 ml per kg of seed, this method primes the germination process and establishes beneficial microbial populations from day one. The timing allows biostimulants to influence critical early root development.

Foliar application - Applied at 0.5-2 L/ha during vegetative stages, foliar application provides rapid systemic uptake through stomatal and cuticular pathways. I typically recommend early morning applications when stomatal conductance is optimal.

Soil drench/fertigation - Applied through irrigation systems at 1-3 L/ha, this method targets the root zone directly and is particularly effective for establishing soil microbial communities.

Root dipping - For transplants, a 15-30 minute root dip in diluted biostimulant solution significantly improves transplant shock recovery and establishment rates.

Combination sequential applications - The most effective approach I've observed involves strategic timing: seed treatment, followed by foliar application at 3-4 leaf stage, then soil application during reproductive phase initiation.



What factors drive the US biostimulant market?

Having consulted across diverse agricultural regions, I've identified several unique driving factors:

Regulatory pressure on synthetic inputs - Increasing restrictions on conventional pesticides and fertilizers are pushing growers toward biological alternatives that maintain efficacy while meeting environmental standards.

Climate resilience demands - Extreme weather events are becoming routine, and biostimulants offer measurable improvements in drought tolerance, heat stress recovery, and cold hardiness that conventional inputs cannot match.

Soil health degradation - After decades of intensive agriculture, soil biology is compromised. Biostimulants help restore microbial diversity and soil functionality, addressing the root cause rather than masking symptoms.

Premium market opportunities - Consumer demand for sustainably-produced crops creates price premiums that justify biostimulant investments, especially in specialty crops and organic production systems.

Water use efficiency requirements - In water-stressed regions, biostimulants improve water use efficiency by 15-25%, making them essential tools for sustainable irrigation management.

Who are the key players in the US biostimulant market?

The competitive landscape features both established agricultural giants and innovative biotechnology companies. The market dynamics favor companies that can demonstrate consistent field performance, provide technical support, and navigate the complex regulatory landscape for biological products. Success increasingly depends on the ability to provide growers with data-driven recommendations and integrated biological solutions rather than standalone products.

Some of the players: BASF SE, Corteva, Syngenta Crop Protection, and FMC Corporation, UPL, Gowan Group, ILSA S.p.A, Haifa Group, Rallis India Limited, and Valagro S.p.A.



CONTACT: About MarketsandMarketsTM MarketsandMarketsTM has been recognized as one of America's Best Management Consulting Firms by Forbes, as per their recent report. MarketsandMarketsTM is a blue ocean alternative in growth consulting and program management, leveraging a man-machine offering to drive supernormal growth for progressive organizations in the B2B space. With the widest lens on emerging technologies, we are proficient in co-creating supernormal growth for clients across the globe. Today, 80% of Fortune 2000 companies rely on MarketsandMarkets, and 90 of the top 100 companies in each sector trust us to accelerate their revenue growth. With a global clientele of over 13,000 organizations, we help businesses thrive in a disruptive ecosystem. The B2B economy is witnessing the emergence of $25 trillion in new revenue streams that are replacing existing ones within this decade. We work with clients on growth programs, helping them monetize this $25 trillion opportunity through our service lines – TAM Expansion, Go-to-Market (GTM) Strategy to Execution, Market Share Gain, Account Enablement, and Thought Leadership Marketing. Built on the 'GIVE Growth' principle, we collaborate with several Forbes Global 2000 B2B companies to keep them future-ready. Our insights and strategies are powered by industry experts, cutting-edge AI, and our Market Intelligence Cloud, KnowledgeStoreTM, which integrates research and provides ecosystem-wide visibility into revenue shifts. To find out more, visit TM.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook. Contact: Mr. Rohan Salgarkar MarketsandMarketsTM INC. 1615 South Congress Ave. Suite 103, Delray Beach, FL 33445, USA: +1-888-600-6441 Email: ... Visit Our Website: