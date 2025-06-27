Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
GACB Sathorn Experience Center & GAC Thailand Battery Service Center Officially Open

GACB Sathorn Experience Center & GAC Thailand Battery Service Center Officially Open


2025-06-27 09:16:24
(MENAFN- PR Newswire) The day before the opening ceremony, GAC launched the upgraded global premium compact model, the AION UT, in Thailand as a gesture of appreciation to local consumers. Regarded as one of the most prominent models in Thailand's electric vehicle segment, the AION UT secured over 4,500 orders during this year's Bangkok International Motor Show. With its stylish design, cutting-edge technology, and high-standard quality, it offers a refined and forward-looking electric mobility experience tailored for young drivers and urban commuters across Thailand.

With the opening of the GACB Sathorn Experience Center and the only BOI (Board of Investment of Thailand) approved battery service center in Thailand, GAC has established a comprehensive overseas expansion model under its "One GAC 2.0" strategy, seamlessly integrating products, intelligent manufacturing, channels, services, energy ecosystem, and mobility systems. Looking ahead, GAC aims to position GACB Sathorn as a flagship showroom not only for Thailand but also for the broader Southeast Asian region. Leveraging this important foothold, GAC will further expand its market layout in Southeast Asia, establishing a benchmark market with significant demonstration value.

SOURCE GAC

MENAFN27062025003732001241ID1109732587

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search