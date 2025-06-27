GACB Sathorn Experience Center & GAC Thailand Battery Service Center Officially Open
With the opening of the GACB Sathorn Experience Center and the only BOI (Board of Investment of Thailand) approved battery service center in Thailand, GAC has established a comprehensive overseas expansion model under its "One GAC 2.0" strategy, seamlessly integrating products, intelligent manufacturing, channels, services, energy ecosystem, and mobility systems. Looking ahead, GAC aims to position GACB Sathorn as a flagship showroom not only for Thailand but also for the broader Southeast Asian region. Leveraging this important foothold, GAC will further expand its market layout in Southeast Asia, establishing a benchmark market with significant demonstration value.
